We keep getting amazing deals from Amazon.com. This time we see the latest 13-inch MacBook Pro getting a $199 discount, which means you can get your new M1-powered MacBook Pro with a 13.3-inch Retina display, 8GB RAM, and 256GB of storage space for $1,100 on any of its two color options. You will see some savings on the product’s landing page, but don’t worry; you will get the rest at checkout without having to add any coupon or promo code. The best part is that the $199 savings have also managed to reach the 512GB models, which means you can get one for $1,300, which means $200 more for 256GB more storage, as the rest of the internals are the same.