Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Failing to Extend Jessie Bates Would Be a Crushing Mistake for the Cincinnati Bengals

By David Esser
Posted by 
Sportscasting
Sportscasting
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Safety Jessie Bates is coming off a phenomenal 2020 season. The third-year defensive back started all 16 games for the Cincinnati Bengals defense and recorded 109 tackles, 15 passes defended, three interceptions, and one forced fumble. No matter where you look, Bates consistently graded out as one of the top...

www.sportscasting.com

Comments / 0

Sportscasting

Sportscasting

166K+
Followers
19K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports are serious, fun, competitive, and memorable, and at Sportscasting, we strive to thrill and entertain readers with our content the same way the games do. We cover rumors, stats, players, trades, teams, and trends in all the major sports and beyond. If it’s happening in the world of sports, then we’re on it. Our site launched in early 2019, so we are new to the game, but we want to be the top destination for the best coverage you’ll find anywhere online.

 https://www.sportscasting.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Rapoport
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cincinnati#American Football#The Cincinnati Bengals#Espn#Dayton Daily News#Acl#Pro Football Reference
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
AllSteelers

Bengals Not Close to Signing Jessie Bates to Contract Extension

From the sounds of it, the Cincinnati Bengals are closer to missing out on a Jessie Bates contract extension than signing one. According to EPSN's Jeremy Fowler, the Bengals and Bates are "not progressing toward a deal" at this time. The 24-year-old has made it clear he wants to remain in Cincinnati, but the two sides are not close to signing a new deal.
NFLSteelers Depot

Mike Hilton Calls Jessie Bates III Best Safety In NFL, Including Minkah Fitzpatrick

Fans never like to see their players move on to other teams in free agency, particularly some more than others, like Mike Hilton, the former slot cornerback who quickly became a favorite with his physical style of play and underdog story. When players like that jump ship for better opportunities elsewhere, there can be a reaction to be upset about the move, and even turn against them.
NFLsteelersnow.com

Mike Hilton Says Bengals’ Jessie Bates III ‘Best Safety in the Game’

Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton shared a secondary with Minkah Fitzpatrick for the better part of two seasons in Pittsburgh, but believes he is just now playing with the NFL’s best safety in Cincinnati. Speaking with member of the Cincinnati media Tuesday, the former Steeler described his new teammate Jessie Bates...
NFLYardbarker

Jessie Bates, Trey Hendrickson Both Land on NFL's Top 100 Players List

The NFL began to reveal their top 100 players on Sunday night. The Bengals were represented by two players. Jessie Bates (90) and Trey Hendrickson (73) both made the cut. Both guys had breakout seasons in 2020. Bates finished with 109 tackles, three interceptions and 15 passes defensed. Hendrickson had 13.5 sacks and 25 quarterback hits for the Saints.
NFLCincy Jungle

Jessie Bates and Bengals not expected to reach agreement on extension?

Well, this is not the news we wanted to hear today. According to ESPN reporter Jeremy Fowler, the Cincinnati Bengals are not expected to reach an agreement with All-Pro safety Jessie Bates on a long-term contract at this time. “The Bengals and safety Jesse Bates III are not expected to...
NFLnfltraderumors.co

Contract Talks Between Bengals & S Jessie Bates Have Stalled

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Bengals and S Jessie Bates are not expected to reach an agreement on an extension before the start of the season. Fowler says the two sides are not progressing toward a deal. Both sides expressed hope earlier this offseason that something would get done. Broncos...
NFLPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Green Bay Packers reportedly to release veteran quarterback

Now that the drama between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers appears to be over, the Packers are moving on from another quarterback on the roster. According to multiple reports, the Packers will be releasing Blake Bortles:. Originally drafted by Jacksonville in 2014, Bortles has appeared in 78 career...
NFLtigernet.com

Deshaun Watson case just took a major turn

Really bad news from the Watson camp. Just as things were looking up for him. The Texans announcing trade talks. NFL not putting him on exempt. Looked like he was going to play 2021 season. Now police reports filed by 10 women alleging sex assault. This will have to open up a criminal case which changes the whole dynamic of the NFLs actions on the matter. Also, basically shuts down any trade interest from other teams. All of this precisely coordinated and coincidentally happening just as the season starts stinks of foul play.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Packers agree to trade Aaron Rodgers after 2021 season under 1 condition

The Green Bay Packers reportedly have an agreement to trade unhappy quarterback Aaron Rodgers after the 2021 season if their relationship isn’t repaired. Aaron Rodgers may have reported to Packers training camp with the intention of playing for the team this season, but the drama is not over yet. According...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Patriots Have Reportedly Claimed Former Packers Quarterback

The New England Patriots struggled to get consistent production at quarterback during the 2020 season leading to one of the worst outcomes of the Bill Belichick era. However, the franchise addressed the position at this year’s NFL Draft by selecting Alabama breakout Mac Jones in the first round. Although there’s...
NFLCBS Sports

Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Lost volume not likely to return

Elliott's workload and touch volume will be monitored closely to begin the season, DallasCowboys.com reports. Speaking to reporters Thursday, coach Mike McCarthy said the coaching staff had to "be cognizant of the long road" when it came to the team's bell cow running back. "We've got Tony Pollard, and Rico [Dowdle] has looked good," McCarthy said. "We've got some younger guys who can play and produce, so it's not necessary for Zeke to run the ball 25-30 times a game. When you get to December, January football, you want him to be in top form to be able to run the ball 25-30 times if needed." Elliott averaged 20.9 carries and 24.3 touches a game through his first four years in the NFL while Jason Garrett was in charge, but only 16.3 carries and 19.7 touches a game in 2020, McCarthy's first season at the helm for Dallas. Based on these comments, it doesn't sound like Elliott will be getting that lost volume back any time soon, but a healthier offensive line and more efficient offense around him should still allow him to rebound from last year's disappointing production.

Comments / 0

Community Policy