The Other Two Season 2 Trailer: Rise of Molly Shannon

Cover picture for the articleIn this climate, with the fall of Ellen, there is one woman who can claim the throne of daytime TV: Pat Dubek. Two years after premiering on Comedy Central, TV’s best comedy about the weird machinations of popular culture, The Other Two, is finally coming back, this time on HBO Max. In the first season, Cary (Drew Tarver) and Brooke (Heléne Yorke) dealt with the overnight rise of their little brother ChaseDreams’s (Case Walker) music career. This time around, Chase has seemingly retired and gone off to college, but their mother Pat (Molly Shannon) has suddenly become the star in the family thanks to her new, largely catchphrase-based talk show. So Brooke and Cary try to claw their way back into the limelight yet again: He hosts a variety of degrading web-based talk shows like Age, Net Worth, Feet, while she tries to make a career as a music manager, following in the footsteps of Ken Marino’s ever-pathetic Streeter. Created by Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider, The Other Two season two premieres on HBO Max on August 26, with two new episodes airing each week until September 23. This time around, they can be even more explicit about the degradations of fame!

