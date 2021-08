A bad start to the opening week of the Premier League as it look like Phil Foden and Kevin De Bruyne will be out and indefinite amount of time. Starting with our talisman, recent reports had Kevin visiting renowned Dr. Cugat in Barcelona to assess the ligament damage to his ankle. A big injury could see the Belgian wizard miss out for several months, as many as six. Extreme care will be needed with him as he is key to City’s successes this campaign.