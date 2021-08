Illini Inquirer's Jeremy Werner and Joey Wagner break down the 2021 Illinois secondary, which has several returners but a lot of questions. The guys discuss a solid cornerback duo of Tony Adams and Devon Witherspoon but the concern about depth at the position and who could step up. Then the guys discuss a safety position that includes a lot of experience, including Sydney Brown and Quan Martin, but not enough production and how a pair of transfers, Prather Hudson and Eddie Smith, could impact the group, as well as the new STAR position and its potential impact. The guys also discuss the long-term outlook for the secondary, and initial impressions of new position coaches Aaron Henry (cornerbacks) and Ryan Walters (safeties).