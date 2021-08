As the new season of My Big Fat Fabulous Life premieres, Whitney Way Thore is "in a really good place." After her turbulent 2020 — when she found out her ex-fiancé Chase Severino had cheated on her and had a child with the other woman — the reality star is glad that this season has a "lighter vibe" than the last. This time around, Thore has moved back to her hometown of Greensboro, North Carolina, where she's been reunited with her parents and friends now that they've all gotten their COVID-19 vaccinations, and she's growing her NoBS Active fitness company.