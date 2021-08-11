Cancel
NFL

Lions' Levi Onwuzurike: Dealing with sore back

 7 days ago

Onwuzurike has been limited in practice due to a sore back recently, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports. Onwuzurike hasn't been present much early in camp due to his injury, and the team has sent him to multiple specialists to make sure that he isn't dealing with a serious issue. However, the defensive lineman is believed to be fine, and coach Dan Campbell is hopeful that Onwuzurike will be back on the field sometime next week.

Levi
#Lions#American Football
NFL
Football
Sports
NFLPosted by
FanSided

The Philadelphia Eagles just signed the freakiest DB in the NFL

Before there was Jeremy Chinn, Kyle Dugger, and even the eighth overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Isaiah Simmons, there was Obi Melifonwu; the original height-weight-speed hybrid defensive back with Olympics-esque athleticism but no traditional NFL position. Initially drafted with the 56th overall pick by the Oakland Raiders, Melifonwu...
NFLhotnewhiphop.com

Lamar Jackson Explains Why He Refuses To Get COVID-19 Vaccine

With the NFL season starting in just about a month from now, the league has been having issues when it comes to getting people vaccinated. There are various players out there who refuse to get the COVID-19 vaccine as they believe it could be harmful to their bodies. This has turned into a huge debate around league circles, and many are frustrated with the penalties that could come with not being jabbed.
NFLNBC Sports

Eagles re-sign veteran WR after yet another injury

The Eagles on Tuesday brought back wide receiver Marken Michel and waived WR Michael Walker with an injury designation. This is the third stint with the Eagles for the 5-foot-11, 190-pound Michel. Michel originally signed a futures contract with the Eagles just after the 2018 season ended. He was released...
NFLPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions reported offer to bring Calvin Johnson back into fold is embarrasing

When Calvin Johnson is inducted to the Pro Football Hall of Fame this weekend, he will be thanking plenty of people but he will not be thanking the Detroit Lions. Despite being drafted by and playing his entire career with the Lions, Johnson was not happy at all that the franchise made him pay back $1.6 million when he retired and he is still unhappy that they have not paid him back.
NFLletsbeardown.com

#BREAKING Justin Fields Is Injured.

Not the news anybody wanted to hear on Wednesday. After announcing that tackle Teven Jenkins would undergo back surgery, Chicago Bears' head coach Matt Nagy added that Justin Fields is injured. The quarterback is dealing with a groin injury and means he's going to be held back at practice today.
NFLPopculture

Tom Brady's Son Lands New Job With Buccaneers

Tom Brady's son is the newest member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On Tuesday, the 44-year-old quarterback went to his Instagram story to announce that his 13-year-old son Jack has signed on to be the Buccaneers ball boy. Jack is Brady's oldest child who he shares with Bridget Moynahan. "Buccaneers...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Tom Brady is trying to recruit two of the greatest receivers of all time

The Buccaneers already have one of the wide receiver rooms in the NFL, but when Tom Brady jokes about adding legends, it still makes us think. Two years ago, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were a forgettable team that saw a .500 winning percentage as a successful season and cultural relevance as attainable as snow in the Sahara. Then came Tom Brady, and with him, all the characteristics the Bucs were never able to achieve the last decade.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Washington Football Team Name News

We’re getting closer and closer to the Washington Football Team finally announcing its new name. The franchise has reportedly cut its options down to three. The rebranding of the WFT has been a long time coming. There is no set date for when the new moniker will be announced, but logic tells us the organization will want to have one in place in plenty of time for the 2022 season.
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Video: This Tim Tebow block attempt had fans laughing

Tim Tebow is trying to make an NFL comeback, this time as a tight end. To impress the Jacksonville Jaguars, he’s probably going to have to step up when it comes to his blocks. Tebow was mocked by fans for a pathetic block attempt during Jacksonville’s preseason game against the...
GolfGolf Digest

Jaxon Brigman, who lost tour card after signing an incorrect score, dies unexpectedly

Jaxon Brigman, who infamously lost a chance at the PGA Tour thanks to an incorrect scorecard, has died. He was 50. Brigman was a standout amateur, winning three straight Texas individual state championships in the 1980s. He attended Oklahoma State University and was a member of the Cowboys’ 1991 NCAA championship team. Brigman also attained All-American honors in 1993.
NFLBleacher Report

Chiefs' Tyrann Mathieu on Jamal Adams' $70M Contract: 'The Disrespect is Noted'

Tyrann Mathieu saw all the zeroes in Jamal Adams' new contract and may have realized something's not adding up in his negotiations with the Chiefs. Mathieu tweeted the "disrespect is noted" in response to a tweet mentioning the deal in relation to his extension talks:. Adams' new four-year, $70 million...
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Tim Tebow sends emotional message after being cut by Jaguars

The Tim Tebow experiment in Jacksonville has officially come to an end. Tebow shared an emotional message on Twitter on Tuesday morning thanking the Jaguars for giving him an opportunity. He wrote that he is “grateful for the chance to have pursued a dream.” While he did not specifically say the Jaguars have released him, multiple reporters confirmed that they have.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Eagles TE Zach Ertz introduces wife to Bill Belichick, gets risky response

The Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots are scheduled to square off in Week 2 of the NFL preseason. The two teams are also having joint practices this week, which gave Zach Ertz an opportunity to meet head coach Bill Belichick. Ertz was nice enough to introduce his wife Julie to arguably the greatest football mind of all time. Belichick certainly appreciated that gesture, but he’s also not going to let that moment slip away without telling the Eagles star how much he wants to have him in Foxboro, per ABC Philadelphia reporter Jamie Apody.
NFLbleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: Doug Pederson passed on two offensive coordinator opportunities

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... 3. I think it was interesting to hear from Doug Pederson that he had two opportunities to be offensive coordinators in the league after being fired by the Eagles. “I had two chances to get back in, but it just didn’t feel right, to rush back after what happened,” he told me. “I needed time away, to clear my head. But I do want to coach again. I’d love to coach next season. The longer you’re out, the harder it is to get back in.” [...] Pederson: “I really wanted to go to Indianapolis, to see Frank especially. But I knew Carson was there, of course, and I wanted to see him too. Carson and I were together for five years. We accomplished so much together. I wanted to run into Carson. I wanted to hug his neck and wish him well, and I think the feeling was mutual with him. We did that, on Thursday. It was very positive, something I really wanted to do. It was natural, it was real. I saw him and hugged him. Carson and I always had a great relationship, and I have great regard for him, and I didn’t want what happened at the end to tarnish that. He moved on, I moved on, and let’s be men about it.
NFLSports Illustrated

Running Back By Committee: Lions D’Andre Swift, Jaguars Travis Etienne

There aren’t many standalone, three down running backs in the NFL and we certainly won’t see that be the case in Detroit or Jacksonville. Second-year running back D’Andre Swift is going to rotate with Jamaal Williams, making the Lions situation a bit messy for fantasy football purposes. Meanwhile in Jacksonville, the Jaguars used a first-round pick on Travis Etienne but James Robinson is expected to lead the team in carries. Sports Illustrated’s Bill Enright and Michael Fabiano discuss which is the back to draft in 2021 fantasy football.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Raiders WR Hunter Renfrow and Bryan Edwards go way back, 'vital' for Edwards development

We forget sometimes how young some of these NFL guys are. Guys come into the league at 20 or 21 years old. Even with several years of college under their belts, these guys are just barely removed from being teenagers. Some, as was the case for Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards, stayed close to home for college, so when they get drafted into the NFL, it can be an extreme culture shock.
NFLCBS Sports

Titans' Tucker McCann: Dealing with soreness

Coach Mike Vrabel said McCann is "pretty sore" after Friday's preseason win over Atlanta, Paul Kuharsky of PaulKuharsky.com reports. McCann reportedly has struggled at training camp but made both of his field-goal attempts Friday night. It sounds like he also picked up a minor injury, with Vrabel saying he doesn't expect a lengthy absence. Fellow Titans kicker Sam Ficken made all three of his kicks in Friday's win, converting a 44-yard FG and two PATs. It looks like a close competition between the two kickers so far.

Comments / 0

