White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Could miss more than minimum time

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhite Sox manager Tony La Russa said Wednesday that he's not overly optimistic Rodon (shoulder) will be ready to return from the 10-day injured list when first eligible Aug. 18, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports. Rodon had been scheduled to start Thursday's "Field of Dreams" game against the Yankees in...

www.cbssports.com

