Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Warren by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-11 11:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-11 11:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Warren A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 AM CDT FOR SOUTHERN WARREN COUNTY At 1110 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Roseville, or 11 miles southeast of Monmouth, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Roseville, Little Swan Lake, Greenbush, Berwick, Warren County Fairgrounds, Swan Creek, Ponemah, Youngstown, Larchland and Ormonde. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPHalerts.weather.gov
