Basketball Coaches Indicted for Murder After Allegedly Making 16-Year-Old Girl Practice in Extreme Temperature

ANAHEIM (CBSLA) – A 32-year-old man was charged with murder Tuesday after being arrested for allegedly running over another man in the parking lot of a convenience store over the weekend. The incident occurred at around 12:38 a.m. Saturday at a 7-Eleven store at 107 W. Ball Road, near Anaheim Boulevard. Joshua Michael Petro is accused of killing 36-year-old Stephen McGuire of El Monte, according to Anaheim Police Department Sgt. Shane Carringer. When officers arrived they found the victim, who was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Further investigation revealed the victim was purposefully run over by a car, Carringer said. Police later tracked down Petro at a motel in the city and arrested him, and said they were not ready to reveal what relationship the two had or what prompted the attack. (© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)