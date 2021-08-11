Cancel
NBA

Basketball Coaches Indicted for Murder After Allegedly Making 16-Year-Old Girl Practice in Extreme Temperature

By Alberto Luperon
Law & Crime
7 days ago
 7 days ago
Two basketball coaches have been indicted for murder and other charges after a 16-year-old girl died practicing in extreme heat. Head coach Larosa Maria Walker-Asekere and assistant coach Dwight Broom Palmer were formally charged with murder, cruelty to children, involuntary manslaughter, and reckless conduct back on July 1, records show, but media outlets first reported the development on Tuesday. It is almost two years to the day since young Imani Bell died practicing with the girls basketball team at Elite Scholars Academy in Clayton County, Georgia.

