‘I will live with that noise forever’: Inside ‘The Challenge’s’ scariest stunts

By MICHAEL ORDOÑA
CharlotteObserver.com
 7 days ago

The “daily challenges” on MTV’s “The Challenge” are the bedrock of the show, and in 36 seasons and counting have run from the supine to the ridiculous. They’ve involved teams melting blocks of ice by rubbing players’ bodies back and forth across them or wiping honey off teammates’ scantily clad (and often impressively sculpted) forms. But they’ve also increasingly involved setups bordering on the cinematic, becoming more challenging as competitors’ athleticism has spiked.

Interior DesignInterior Design

Arte’s Samal Wall Covering Feels Like Living Inside a Seashell

Ever wanted to feel like you lived inside a seashell? Try Samal, a wall covering collection by Arte comprised entirely of real capiz shells that are colored, cut, and placed by hand in geometric patterns on a nonwoven backing. There are four patterns, including Cubic, a 3D box repeat in three rich, earthy colorways; Helix, a three-pronged design in a trio of colorways; and Camber, a fish-scale motif in five colorways. Each pattern is sold in sets of five interlocking tiles (11.18 to 16.57 inches wide and 9.68 to 18.11 high) which can be applied in nearly infinite combinations. Key takeaway? The soft mother-of-pearl gleam varies according to the light, creating a moody, glamorous, and ever-changing effect on walls.
MusicThe Tab

RIP X Factor, these 13 iconic live shows performances will live on forever

When it was announced that ITV had cancelled The X Factor indefinitely last week, the most shocking thing about it to the nation is that we all thought it had been cancelled for years. After the mortifying Celebrity X Factor came X Factor: The Band, a completely unwatched one week long competition where the winning girl band didn’t even get to release a winner’s single and a member left within their first year together. All in all, a disaster. But it’s a crying shame we’ll never get the mayhem of X Factor live shows on our screen ever again.
Musiclittlevillagemag.com

Album Review: Strong Like Bear — ‘In the Future Only the Rich Will Live Forever’

The dystopian cyberpunk delight of Carmen Cerra’s cover art is the first thing you’ll love about Strong Like Bear’s June release, In the Future Only the Rich Will Live Forever. The world is more organic than the man; the walls have tendrils or veins, the land is made of bodies — but he stares out with an organic eye that’s distracted, and a bionic eye that seems better able to see.
MoviesAnime News Network

Live-Action noise Film's Teaser Video Reveals January 28 Premiere

Film with mistaken murder story stars Keita Fujiwara, Ken'ichi Matsuyama, Ryunosuke Kamiki. The official website for the live-action film of Tetsuya Tsutsui's noise manga began streaming a teaser trailer for the film on Wednesday. The video reveals that the film will open in Japan on January 28, 2022. The site...
Entertainmentthegentlemansjournal.com

Who wants to live forever (?)

Pig-human hybrids, vampire billionaires, and 10,000-year-old ‘Meat Puppets’ — Harry Shukman meets the Silicon Valley futurists on the hunt for eternal life…. The Ship of Theseus is an ancient philosophical problem to get you thinking about what identity means, and it goes like this. Theseus, the mythical king of Athens, took on the Minotaur while renovating his ship one piece at a time. After a while, he had completely repaired the ship with new wooden planks, clean sails, and fresh rigging. But was it the same ship or a different one entirely? And what if Theseus had one ship made out of all the new parts and built another ship with all the old parts? Which one would be the original ship?
CelebritiesBloody Elbow

Brad Allan, leader of Jackie Chan’s stunt team, dies at 48

On Saturday, August 7th, Jackie Chan took to his blog to communicate to friends and fans about the loss of two members of his stunt team. Yang Sheng, a member of the team since 1984, had passed away from illness. Chan had also just received word that Brad Allan, 48, had also passed away from an illness.
Celebritiesblavity.com

88-Year-Old ‘Star Trek’ Actress Nichelle Nichols, Who Has Dementia, Stuck In Conservatorship Battle

Nichelle Nichols, the actress who played Nyota Uhura in Star Trek, is stuck in the middle of a years-long conservatorship battle. The 88-year-old actress suffers from dementia and her son, Kyle Johnson, was led to believe her former manager, Gilbert Bell, would take advantage of her while ill, so in 2018 he filed for a conservatorship and won, the Los Angeles Times reported.
WorldSoompi

Veteran Actress Kim Min Kyung Passes Away

Veteran actress Kim Min Kyung has passed away at the age of 61. On August 17, her agency, DaHong Entertainment, confirmed, “Kim Min Kyung passed away yesterday (August 16).” She is currently laid to rest at a hospital in Seoul and her funeral will take place on August 18. Born...
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Pop Smoke's Vault Has Run Dry, Says His Best Friend

The well has run dry following the release of Pop Smoke's second posthumous album Faith. According to the late rapper's best friend, Mike Dee, his vault may be empty after the release of thirty new songs, which were added onto the deluxe editions of his latest album. He says that he believes the rapper doesn't have much left to release, which means that we may have heard the last new music from Pop Smoke.
Santa Monica, CAgoodmorningamerica.com

Tyra Banks takes a 'wig break' and shows off fresh-faced selfies

Tyra Banks has famously been known to say "smile with your eyes," and she's doing just that in her latest lineup of selfies. On Instagram, the supermodel, businesswoman and television personality gave fans a glimpse of her natural beauty as she showed off a fresh, makeup-free look along with a top-knot hairstyle.
TV & Videosgoodhousekeeping.com

Kaley Cuoco Fans Are Fired Up After She Offers to Buy Tokyo Olympics Horse Punched by Its Trainer

Kaley Cuoco is vowing to take action after watching the disturbing viral footage of an Olympic horse being punched at the Tokyo Games. In a series of Instagram Stories from last Friday, The Big Bang Theory actress, equestrian and horse owner — who is married to horse trainer Karl Cook — slammed German athlete Annika Schleu and her coach Kim Raisner for punching a horse named Saint Boy during the showjumping round of the August 6 modern pentathlon competition.
Celebritiescodelist.biz

Scarlett Johansson Is Shocked to Disney’s Answer

In the legal dispute between Scarlett Johansson and Disney over “Black Widow”, Disney CEO Bob Chapek has now also spoken out for the first time. So far, the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has seemed like one big family full of harmony and love. But the machinery of Disney and Marvel Studios, which was previously considered to be almost perfect, has cracked for the first time: Scarlett Johansson, one of the greatest Hollywood stars and long-time member of the Avengers as Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow, has sued Disney for an alleged breach of contract.

