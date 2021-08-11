‘I will live with that noise forever’: Inside ‘The Challenge’s’ scariest stunts

Pig-human hybrids, vampire billionaires, and 10,000-year-old ‘Meat Puppets’ — Harry Shukman meets the Silicon Valley futurists on the hunt for eternal life…. The Ship of Theseus is an ancient philosophical problem to get you thinking about what identity means, and it goes like this. Theseus, the mythical king of Athens, took on the Minotaur while renovating his ship one piece at a time. After a while, he had completely repaired the ship with new wooden planks, clean sails, and fresh rigging. But was it the same ship or a different one entirely? And what if Theseus had one ship made out of all the new parts and built another ship with all the old parts? Which one would be the original ship?