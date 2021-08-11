Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Stevie Nicks Cancels All 2021 Performances Over Coronavirus Concerns

Posted by 
CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zhTSw_0bOYHEm500

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Citing coronavirus concerns, Stevie Nicks has canceled five forthcoming performances at music festivals, she said in a statement Tuesday.

Nicks had been scheduled to headline one day each of BottleRock Napa Valley in California and the Jazz Aspen Festival in Colorado in September. In October, she was to have played two days of the Austin City Limits Music Festival and one day of the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival.

The dates were all the shows she had planned for 2021.

“These are challenging times with challenging decisions that have to be made. I want everyone to be safe and healthy and the rising Covid cases should be of concern to all of us,” the 73-year-old singer said in the statement. “While I’m vaccinated, at my age, I am still being extremely cautious and for that reason have decided to skip the 5 performances I had planned for 2021.”

Most of the festivals themselves are moving forward with replacement headliners. Country star Chris Stapleton will take Nicks’ place at BottleRock.

“Because singing and performing have been my whole life, my primary goal is to keep healthy so I can continue singing for the next decade or longer,” Nicks’ statement said. “I’m devastated and I know the fans are disappointed, but we will look towards a brighter 2022.”

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 49

CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
14K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Stapleton
Person
Stevie Nicks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The New Orleans Jazz#Covid#Bottlerock#Cbs Broadcasting Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesRedbook

Stevie Nicks' Legendary Life in Photos

Rockstar. Rule-breaker. Raspy-voiced goddess. These are just a few of the words used to describe Stephanie Lynn Nicks, known the world over as Stevie Nicks. From her breakout days as a leading lady of Fleetwood Mac to her successful solo career, Nicks has churned out an impressive catalog of hits, including "Landslide," "Edge of Seventeen," and "Dreams," to name a few. Not to mention, her recent turn on American Horror Story and even a viral bout on TikTok stand alongside the legacy of her music, reintroducing the talented Nicks to one generation after another. She's the actual embodiment of a living legend, so let's explore the storied life of one of the best-selling musical artists of all time: Stevie Nicks.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Stevie Nicks reflects on health concerns as she shares bad news with fans

Stevie Nicks has been storming the charts for decades and has a legion of fans around the world. But this week, the award-winning singer shared a statement with her fans which reflected on her health concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. Wanting to be cautious, Stevie has made the difficult decision...
CelebritiesPopculture

Fleetwood Mac's Stevie Nicks' Tough Decision Has Fans Sounding Off

Stevie Nicks has declared she will not be performing for the rest of 2021 as the coronavirus cases continue to rise, which has prompted Fleetwood Mac fans to respond in her comments. Nicks posted a statement to Twitter, saying that she made the tough decision for the safety of her herself and all of those going to public events and festivals.
CelebritiesPosted by
People

Stevie Nicks Reflects on Past Addiction Issues: 'I Survived Me'

The rock 'n roll lifestyle can be a notoriously tricky one to navigate — and for Stevie Nicks, making it through the turbulent times remains a source of pride. The legendary singer, 73, joined Tim McGraw on his Apple Music Country show Beyond the Influence Radio on Wednesday, and revealed that while she hasn't exactly solidified plans to share her life story with the world, there's a certain subject she'd like to avoid should she one day do so.
Napa County, CAkalw.org

Stevie Nicks Drops Out Of BottleRock Due To COVID-19 Concern

The singer made her announcement over Twitter last week, stating that, “rising COVID cases should be of concern to all of us.” Despite being fully-vaccinated, she plans to err on the side of caution, and will not be performing for the rest of the year. Instead, BottleRock plans to replace Nicks’ headlining slot with country singer Chris Stapleton.
Celebritieswgnradio.com

Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: Stevie Nicks cancels all concerts for remainder of 2021

Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joined Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment: Stevie Nicks cancels all 2021 shows, Milwaukee Summerfest and Bonnaroo require vaccinations, Blue Man Group re-opening next week, Idris Elba joins “Sonic The Hedgehog 2″ cast, Emmys will be outdoors this year, and is Robin The Boy Wonder Bisexual? All that and more with Dean!
Public Healthjambands

Stevie Nicks Cancels All 2021 Festival Appearances Due to COVID-19

Amid industry-wide apprehension due to the rise of COVID-19’s Delta Variant, Stevie Nicks has announced she will not be making any music festival appearances this year. “These are challenging times with challenging decisions that have to be made,” Nicks wrote via official statement. “I want everyone to be safe and healthy, and the rising COVID cases should be of concern to all of us. While I’m vaccinated, at my age, I am still being extremely cautious and for that reason have decided to skip the five performances I had planned for 2021. Because singing and performing have been my whole life, my primary goal is to keep healthy so I can continue singing for the next decade or longer. I’m devastated and I know the fans are disappointed, but we will look toward a brighter 2022.” — Nicks was slated to perform at Austin City Limits, Jazz Aspen Festival, and BottleRock Napa Valley, as well as the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, which wascanceled earlier this week.
Public HealthBillboard

Every 2021 Concert & Festival Canceled Due to COVID-19

While there are a lot of promising signs in the current touring landscape -- from the successful rollouts of the Rolling Loud and Lollapalooza festivals to major events like Bonnaroo and ACL Fest remaining on the fall schedule -- there are plenty of examples of the surging COVID-19 pandemic's toll on an already-struggling industry.
Musicdistrictchronicles.com

Stevie Nicks Allegedly Still Blocking Lindsey Buckingham’s Return

The chain that held Fleetwood Mac together may never be repaired at this point. Guitarist Lindsey Buckingham was fired in 2018, and he is not likely to come back, despite drummer Mick Fleetwood’s attempts to get the Rumours line-up back on stage. After Buckingham was fired, he was told Stevie Nicks never wanted to perform with him again and he was replaced by Crowded House guitarist Neil Finn and Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers guitarist Mike Campbell.
MusicBillboard

5 Times Dua Lipa Proved She's a Blink

Dua Lipa and BLACKPINK went from fans to friends even before their 2018 "Kiss and Make Up" collaboration. The English singer and South Korean girl group have never needed to actually kiss and make up after a fight, because both acts have shown nothing but love to one another over the internet and onstage. After Lisa and Jennie attended Dua's concert in Seoul in May 2018, where they met her for the first time and snapped a photo together backstage, the Dua Lipa x BLACKPINK alliance has only grown stronger.
Musicthebrag.com

Blue Oyster Cult drummer says KISS’ Gene Simmons is a “jerk”

Blue Oyster Cult drummer Albert Bouchard has spoken about his experience with touring alongside KISS in the ’70s while declaring that Gene Simmons is a “jerk”. In an interview with on Full in Bloom, Bouchard didn’t hold back when it came to his thoughts on the ‘I Was Made For Lovin’ You’ hitmakers.
Brooklyn, NYNew Haven Register

2021 MTV VMAs: Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion, Olivia Rodrigo Lead Nominations

Shortly after announcing the VMAs would be heading back to Brooklyn this year, MTV has revealed the 2021 nominees. Justin Bieber leads with seven nominations, with “Peaches” receiving nods for Best Pop, Best Collaboration, and Best Editing. Megan Thee Stallion follows with six nominations, with “WAP” sweeping up categories that include Video of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Collaboration.
Musicwcsx.com

Christine McVie Becomes Latest Musician to Sell Their Song Catalog

Christine McVie has become the latest musician to sell their song catalog to a music/song management company. Per Variety, McVie sold her 115-title song catalog to Hipgnosis for an undisclosed sum. McVie said in a statement about the deal, “I am so excited to belong to the Hipgnosis family, and thrilled that you all regard my songs worthy of merit. I’d like to thank you all for your faith in me, and I’ll do all I can to continue this new relationship and help in any way I can! Thank you so much!”

Comments / 49

Community Policy