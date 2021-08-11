Pittsburgh adds more snow plows, salt spreaders

PITTSBURGH — There will be more than a dozen new park maintenance and snow operations vehicles on the street soon in Pittsburgh.

City officials said they were able to buy 13 pickup trucks equipped with snow plows and salt spreaders. They also said they bought a one-ton dump truck with similar equipment.

The trucks will be used for parks and street maintenance year-round, as the snow equipment is removable.

The new purchases come after a winter season that saw a number of heavy snowstorms blanket the city, and issues with a new snow removal system. City salt truck drivers told Target 11 they had a number of issues with automated salt spreader systems that would not allow them to drop enough salt to clear streets. People living in southern areas of the city reportedly said snow, slush and ice lasted for days on steep roads, making them nearly impassable.

