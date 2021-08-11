Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh adds more snow plows, salt spreaders

By WPXI.com News Staff
Posted by 
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yvTkl_0bOYHAFB00

PITTSBURGH — There will be more than a dozen new park maintenance and snow operations vehicles on the street soon in Pittsburgh.

City officials said they were able to buy 13 pickup trucks equipped with snow plows and salt spreaders. They also said they bought a one-ton dump truck with similar equipment.

The trucks will be used for parks and street maintenance year-round, as the snow equipment is removable.

The new purchases come after a winter season that saw a number of heavy snowstorms blanket the city, and issues with a new snow removal system. City salt truck drivers told Target 11 they had a number of issues with automated salt spreader systems that would not allow them to drop enough salt to clear streets. People living in southern areas of the city reportedly said snow, slush and ice lasted for days on steep roads, making them nearly impassable.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
48K+
Followers
63K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Cars
Pittsburgh, PA
Cars
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salt#Snowstorms#Spreader#Snow Removal#Target 11#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh residents return from vacation to find city towed their cars to pave stretch of road

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — South Side residents told Channel 11 that they thought their cars were stolen, only to find out the city towed them to pave a stretch of road. Shannon Howley and her boyfriend, Patrick Devlin, live in South Side. They went on vacation at the end of July. And when they came back, they noticed their street was paved and that both of their cars were gone.

Comments / 0

Community Policy