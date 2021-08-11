Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Update On Tyler Breeze’s Status In The Wrestling Business

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring an interview with Chris Van Vliet, former WWE star Matt Clemente aka Tyler Breeze was asked about if he wanted to keep wrestling. Here was Breeze’s response:. “It depends. I mean there’s a lot happening in wrestling right now. It’s cool and it’s something we tell our students at Flatbacks (the wrestling school he and Shawn Spears owns). We say to the students, ‘Guys, it’s not as far away as you think. The students we are training now have been on AEW Dark and NXT. It’s right there. Right now is a good time in wrestling. But right now, let’s say on AEW, there are a lot of people debuting, and there are a lot of people moving around all over the place. If I go there, I don’t know if it would make a massive impact. Now it’s kind of the norm. People are going over there, and there might be some big names going over there. Nobody knows what is happening, but I don’t think now is the right time for me to go there. At the same time, I have wrestled for 14 years straight. I’m Ok with taking a little bit of a break. My body likes it, and I am getting enough wrestling at the school to keep my body good. I’m not currently taking any bookings. Going out there and getting injured, it doesn’t really appeal to me. If there was a match that was fun, I think I might do it, but I have scratched.”

www.pwmania.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Van Vliet
Person
Tyler Breeze
Person
Shawn Spears
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Flatbacks#Aew Dark#Nxt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
WWEPosted by
The Spun

Former Pro Wrestling Star Has Reportedly Died At 62

Bobby Eaton, one of greatest and most well-known tag team wrestlers of all time, died on Wednesday night. He was 62. Eaton’s death was announced by his sister Debbie in a Facebook post early Thursday morning. “I never wanted to have to post this, but my Little Brother Beautiful Bobby...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Goldberg SummerSlam Match ‘Canceled’ By Big Name?

WWE Hall Of Famer Goldberg made his return to WWE in 2016 after a hiatus of more than a decade from the company. He would go on to defeat Brock Lesnar in a squash match at Survivor 2016 and then win the Universal Championship against Kevin Owens in 2017. He defended his title against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33 in one of the main events of the show. As stated by his contract, Vince McMahon can only have him compete in one more match this year, so it has to mean something. Goldberg also admitted to mocking Ric Flair for being too old to be in the ring in the past. Goldberg also sent a bold message to a female WWE Superstar a couple of months ago.
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

Bully Ray takes a shot at Goldberg

One of the most sensational returns that WWE has wanted to give to its fans in the last week, after those of John Cena and Keith Lee, was that of WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg, former WCW ring star, who for years had quit struggling with wrestling, only to return to being tempted by the McMahon squad, signing new millionaire contracts every year.
UFCmmanews.com

Major Update On The Status & Projected Return Of Amanda Nunes

Amanda Nunes has been cleared of COVID-19 and has resumed training in preparation for her next title defense. There has been no doubt about who that defense will come against. “The Venezuelan Vixen” Julianna Peña has made sure of that. Peña was able to successfully lobby to be the next challenger to the Lionness’ bantamweight title, and she was all set to officially get her wish at this past weekend’s UFC 265. Unfortunately, Nunes tested positive for COVID-19 and had to withdraw from the bout.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Bray Wyatt Brother Leaks Sad Health News

Bo Dallas, who is the brother of former WWE star Bray Wyatt, had revealed that he is unaware of exactly when he suffered the neck injury and said that he had worked with WWE with a broken neck. Along with the likes of Samoa Joe, Mickie James, Cassie Lee, and Jessica McKay, Bo Dallas was released from WWE in April following WrestleMania 37.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon Rehires Two Fired WWE Stars

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has reportedly brought back Molly Holly and Shawn Daivari as the full time backstage producers. It turns out he decided to fill up the backstage with talented veterans in producer roles. They have officially added two more on a full-time basis. The former WWE star Molly Holly had already started learning about the backstage duties after her WWE Hall of Fame induction, and she has worked backstage for both brands in recent memory.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Former WWE Champion ‘Pulled’ From SummerSlam Card

WWE have not been shy lately as it pertains to either firing stars or putting stars on a forced hiatus. On top of all of that, WWE have now started pulling stars from their originally scheduled matches and switching them around at the huge upcoming pay-per-view, SummerSlam. While WWE is certainly losing big names, one would think that they would keep top stars happy, but this isn’t the case for one star that we are all fond of….CM Punk & Michael Jordan Huge AEW Rumor Leaks.
WWEPWMania

WWE NXT UK Star Kay Lee Ray Currently In the United States

Top WWE NXT UK Superstar Kay Lee Ray is currently in the United States. Ray recently traveled to the United States and has been seen at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando this week, according to PWInsider. There is no word on if KLR will be appearing on the main...
WWEwrestlinginc.com

New WWE SummerSlam Title Match Revealed, Change To Singles Match

Randy Orton and Riddle vs. RAW Tag Team Champions AJ Styles and Omos is now official for WWE SummerSlam. The match was officially announced during tonight’s SummerSlam go-home edition of RAW. AJ defeated Riddle earlier in the night, but Orton later defeated Omos by DQ due to an attack by AJ. Orton was then double teamed until Riddle made the save. Orton then declared that Riddle has earned his respect, and that R-K-Bro is back. They shook hands and hugged as fans cheered them on. Riddle then announced that they would be challenging AJ and Omos at SummerSlam, and the match was later confirmed by the RAW announcers.
WWEPWMania

Ric Flair Denies He’s The Man In Controversial Photo With Woman

Ric Flair took to Twitter this afternoon and said he is not the man seen in a photo making the rounds on social media. You can see the photo here:. Flair has been trending worldwide on Twitter this afternoon after someone tweeted a photo that allegedly shows Flair getting physical with a woman in public. Flair cannot be identified from the photo, and people are speculating that it is him based off the hairstyle. Twitter users have noted that it looks like the photo was taken on the Long Island Rail Road in New York.
WWEPWMania

Bill Goldberg Addresses His Backstage Heat With Matt Riddle

There have been reports in recent years regarding backstage heat between Bill Goldberg and Matt Riddle. During an interview with dazn.com, Goldberg was asked if he was interested in matches against Roman Reigns, John Cena, and Matt Riddle:. “Yeah. The cocky kid (Riddle) spouting off his mouth in the beginning,...
WWEdailyddt.com

WWE Raw predictions: Brock Lesnar will replace Goldberg

WWE Raw is heading into WWE SummerSlam 2021. On this week’s go-home episode, there are two scheduled matches: Drew McIntyre vs. Veer & Shanky in a Handicap Match and Randy Orton vs. Omos in a Grudge Match. Also, Goldberg is scheduled to have a final face-off with Bobby Lashley. Will Brock Lesnar replace Goldberg in pursuit of Bobby Lashley’s WWE Championship for a dream match at WWE SummerSlam 2021?
WWEPosted by
UPI News

WWE 'NXT': Samoa Joe is provoked, Dexter Lumis fights for Indi Hartwell

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Samoa Joe was provoked by NXT Champion Karrion Kross and Dexter Lumis battled Johnny Gargano with his love for Indie Hartwell on the line on WWE NXT. NXT general manager William Regal brought security on Wednesday in order to keep Joe and Kross separated from each other. Kross will be defending his title against Joe at NXT TakeOver 36 on Aug. 22.
WWEPosted by
CinemaBlend

How WWE's Matt Riddle And Randy Orton Actually Feel About Each Other In Real Life

WWE’s Matt Riddle and Randy Orton have been an odd couple on Monday Night Raw for some time now with their tag team RK-Bro. Sadly, it seemed that team-up might have officially come to an end in the latest episode after Orton finally snapped on Riddle and delivered an RKO that could spell the end of their friendship and alliance, and maybe even turn into a match at SummerSlam. The friendship may be dead on-camera, but are the two actually friends in real life?
WWEPWMania

Dixie Carter Reacts To Christian Cage Winning Impact Wrestling World Title

Christian Cage beat Kenny Omega in the opening match of Friday’s AEW Rampage to win the Impact Wrestling World Heavyweight Title. Cage will also challenge Omega for the AEW World Title at the All Out pay-per-view event next month. Cage, who worked for TNA Wrestling years ago, was congratulated by...
WWEwrestlinginc.com

WWE NXT Superstar Claims Dexter Lumis Has Online Dating Profile, Warns Indi Hartwell

WWE NXT Superstar Robert Stone has shared a screengrab of Dexter Lumis’ online dating profile, warning Indi Hartwell that her man “is a PLAYA” and not someone she should get involved with. Stone said he discovered Lumis’ “match.com” dating profile courtesy his eyebrow threader’s good friend, who happens to be...
WWEPWMania

Additional Impact Wrestling Spoilers Including Christian Cage Segments

Impact Wrestling taped several weeks of television and the Emergence event at Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee. Here are the results for Monday night courtesy of impactasylum.net and MrEddyG:. * New Impact Champion, Christian Cage comes to the ring. He is celebrating his win. Talks about retiring the “TNA Heavyweight...
WWE411mania.com

Update on Adam Cole’s WWE Status Heading Into Summerslam

Adam Cole’s contract may still be in flux, but he is reportedly set to work with them through SummerSlam. Fightful Select has confirmed that though he has not been offered a new long-term contract yet, he has agreed and signed to a short-term extension that takes him through SummerSlam weekend.
WWE411mania.com

Updated Lineup For Northeast Wrestling’s Wrestlefest 25 This Weekend

Northeast Wrestling’s Wrestlefest 25 takes place this weekend in Poughkeepsie, New York, and an updated lineup is online. You can see the card below for the show, which takes place on Saturday:. * Poughkeepsie Street Fight: Dutch vs. Hale Collins. * Four Corner Tag Team Championship Match: Inzanely Rude vs....

Comments / 0

Community Policy