WPXI Pittsburgh

Arrest made after man found shot to death inside car parked on Pittsburgh street

By WPXI.com News Staff
 7 days ago
PITTSBURGH — A Westmoreland County man is facing a homicide charge after police said he shot another man dead in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood on Aug. 2.

Roemon Howard, 21, of Export, was charged with homicide, carrying a firearm without a license, discharging a firearm into an occupied structure and recklessly endangering another person, after he was arrested by the Fugitive Task Force in connection to the fatal shooting of Erik Thomas, 22, on Monticello Street on Aug. 2.

Howard is currently held in the Allegheny County Jail.

Police said Thomas was found shot to death inside a car after police responded to a ShotSpotter alert for multiple gunshots fired just after 10:30 p.m.

