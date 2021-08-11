An Ethereal Monochromatic Wedding Set In the Scenic Columbia River Gorge
Event planner Manda Worthington of Mae & Co teamed up with an amazing group of vendors to create this all-white themed wedding inspo! Set in the picturesque Columbia River Gorge in Oregon, Manda chose to design a concept around a monochromatic wedding color palette to no only enhance the natural beauty of the location, but also create a look that stood out amongst the lush greenery. “In our soft ivory design, nothing is competing with one another or feels out of place,” says Manda. “It’s perfect.”greenweddingshoes.com
