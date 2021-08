In a Letter to the Editor today, someone named Mark wrote a letter intended to motivate you how to vote on the upcoming recall election by inciting fear, using hyperbole and misinformation. Don’t be swayed by that, rather, vote what you think is right, no matter what your party. Vote for a candidate from any party if you wish. This isn’t about which party you belong to, but rather a referendum on the job Governor Newsom has done (or hasn’t) for California. He has not demonstrated the outstanding leadership this state deserves.