Good people every place you go

By Eliza Blue, Black Hills Pioneer, Local Columnist
 7 days ago

OPINION — The kids and I spent the week driving around the state of South Dakota with our teardrop camper. I played a few shows, we met up with the crew to film the next episode of my musical travelogue series “Wish You Were Here,’ we sat on back porches and front porches, we went to the zoo. We brushed our teeth outside under the stars, slept through thunderstorms, chatted with a parrot named Echo, and swam in a city park pool. We even stopped at Al’s Oasis because I told the kids a few months ago what the word ‘souvenir’ meant, and now they are pretty sure every time we travel they need a toy to “remember the trip.” Six days on the road and it kind of felt like there wasn’t anything we didn’t do.

