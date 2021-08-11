Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

On This Day: Blake Shelton Scores No. 1 Hit With Debut Single, ‘Austin,’ in 2001

By Courtney Blackann
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DgBZn_0bOYFNVM00

Country music’s most boisterous star has reached a milestone. Before Blake Shelton was a seasoned coach on The Voice, he was just a young man dreaming of his girl who went home to Texas. Twenty years ago today, the song “Austin” reached number one on the country music charts.

Shelton’s infamously full voice captured the pain of loving someone long after they’ve left in his hit.

“She left without leavin’ a number/Said she needed to clear her mind/He figured she’d gone back to Austin/Cause she talked about it all the time,” the opening lyrics say.

Thankfully, the song has a happy ending when the girl calls to say she’s still in love and has come back into town.

Furthermore, the hit song made waves in country music. As a new artist, Shelton was still coming into his own when the song was released. It was his debut single. While it’s quite rare for a new artist to reach number one with a debut single, it must have been a sign Shelton would inevitably become a household name.

As a classic song now, “Austin” is still touching the lives of country music fans everywhere.

Blake Shelton Reaches 1 Billion Plays

As if Blake Shelton wasn’t enough of a Nashville success, he recently shared news that he reached one billion plays in the US.

“1 BILLION U.S. plays on @AppleMusic ?!??!! That’s unreal!!! Thanks for listening y’all! Here’s to another billion!!”Blake Shelton shared on Twitter.

Throughout the years, the “Doin’ What She Likes” singer/songwriter has had 28 number ones. He has collaborated with country’s best, including former wife Miranda Lambert, Brad Paisley, Eric Church and Garth Brooks.

Additionally, Shelton collaborated with his wife Gwen Stefani on several projects the last few years, including their hit “Nobody But You”.

The two met during their time on The Voice and have been on and off for several years before tying the knot in an intimate setting last month. Stefani shared photos on her social media pages about the small ceremony. The couple hosted under 50 people at Shelton’s Oklahoma ranch and expressed their absolute joy at the moment they wed.

“The whole weekend and the marriage itself. It was as elegant and refined and cool as Gwen is. And it was as country and down-home and fun as Blake is,” friend and guest Carson Daly said.

While Shelton is busy being a new husband as well as working on The Voice, he also released a new album in May entitled “Body Language”. After making music for twenty years, Shelton says he still just wants to record the best songs possible.

“I just want to record the best songs I can. When Gwen makes an album, there’s always an underlying message in there. I’m not like that,” the singer said.

Comments / 0

Outsider.com

Outsider.com

171K+
Followers
18K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miranda Lambert
Person
Carson Daly
Person
Gwen Stefani
Person
Brad Paisley
Person
Blake Shelton
Person
Garth Brooks
Person
Eric Church
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hit Song#The Voice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Poses in Outfit ‘Sustainably Made Here in Puerto Rico’

In addition to being a key part of the success of “American Pickers” over the years, Danielle Colby has other projects going on in her life. One of them is a clothing line. She talked about this in a social media post she shared on Wednesday, Aug. 18. And, according to what the “American Pickers” star also had to say on the matter, this clothing line is made in Puerto Rico. And, it is done in a way that limits waste and helps protect the environment.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Sadie Robertson Huff’s Daughter Honey James Shows Off Adorable Smile in Series of New Snaps

On Tuesday, Duck Dynasty star Sadie Robertson Huff posted another few adorable photos of her infant daughter Honey James. The Robertson clan has been on vacation recently at the beach. The reality television family packed up what seemed like the whole crew last week and headed out of their Louisiana hometown for a bit. Sadie’s mother, Korie Robertson, recently shared that 18 of the Robertsons made the summer trip. It turns out the family is spending their week in Malibu, California, which sounds like a nice temporary getaway for all involved.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Sami Gayle Gushes About Donnie Wahlberg’s ‘Unbelievable Heart’ in Beautiful Birthday Message

It would seem as though all of us Blue Bloods fans share something in common with actress Sami Gayle. And that is we all have strong feels about Donnie Wahlberg. There’s no question that Samie Gayle is known and loved by Blue Bloods fans. The talented actress has been starring in the popular police drama since 2010 as Nicky Reagan-Boyle. She is the daughter of Bridget Moynahan’s character on the show, Erin Reagan. That also makes her the daughter of Tom Selleck’s fan-favorite character, NYPD Police Commissioner Frank Reagan. Incredibly, Gayle first made her appearance on Blue Bloods when she was only 14 years old.
CelebritiesIn Style

Gwen Stefani Photoshopped Blake Shelton's Ex-Wife Out of a Throwback Pic

Ladies, listen up: Gwen Stefani just came up with an ingenious solution for all of those old photos of your boyfriend and/or husband with his ex — especially when said boyfriend and/or husband is super famous and pictures from his past relationships will continue to exist on the internet until the end of time.
RelationshipsPosted by
Kicker 102.5

Gwen Stefani’s Three Sons Signed Off on Her Marriage to Blake Shelton

Ever since Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani started sharing details about their early July wedding ceremony, it's been clear that their families were at the forefront of the celebration. Specifically, the bride's three sons — 15-year-old Kingston, 12-year-old Zuma and 7-year-old Apollo — were a big part of the special day, with Stefani even getting their names embroidered into a custom veil that she wore at the wedding.
CelebritiesGossip Cop

‘Get Over It’: Blake Shelton Reveals Why So Many Friends Were Left Out Of Wedding, Including Adam Levine

Many fans of The Voice were stunned and upset to learn that Adam Levine was not invited to Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s wedding. Shelton is now setting the record straight…kind of. He recently opened up about the tough conversations he’s been having with close friends about why they didn’t receive invites to the exclusive wedding. Gossip Cop has the story.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Bobby Bones Show

Luke Bryan Has 'Embarrassing' Wedding Gift For Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton

Luke Bryan has something special in store for his newlywed friends Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton. Speaking with PEOPLE about Rise Before Sunrise, his new digital series with Fendt, the country titan, 45, said that he has an "embarrassing" gift that he plans on giving to the married couple. "I did not know it was happening. I found out with the rest of the world," he said about their intimate Oklahoma nuptials, before confessing that he has "started [his] mental wedding gift soirée.” "I'm going to get a big box and there will be embarrassing items in there," he continued. "They'll be funny, sarcastic items so Blake and Gwen can expect my wedding gift with the Luke Bryan touch on it."
CelebritiesPosted by
The Boot

Trace Adkins Opens Up About Blake Shelton + Gwen Stefani’s Wedding: ‘I Didn’t Wanna Go, Anyway’

Trace Adkins was not invited to Blake Shelton's recent wedding to Gwen Stefani, but in a humorous new interview, the country singer says he wouldn't have wanted to attend. After much public back-and-forth about which of their circle of famous friends might perform at the wedding, Shelton and Stefani ultimately opted to keep their ceremony on July 3, 2021, as private as possible to avoid a celebrity circus. They wed in a small ceremony in a private chapel on Shelton's ranch in Oklahoma, and the only other celebrity in attendance besides the bride and groom was The Voice host Carson Daly, who officiated the ceremony.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘The Voice’: Blake Shelton Says One Coach ‘Came Out Swinging’ During Blind Auditions

The Voice coach and country superstar Blake Shelton just said that one coach really “came out swinging” during blind auditions. The Voice, will return on September 20th and feature three returning coaches and one new coach. Amongst the returning coaches are Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend. Joining the coaches for the first time is pop icon Ariana Grande.
CelebritiesPosted by
On Air with Ryan Seacrest

Gwen Stefani Drops Another Wedding Shot: 'Happy Two-Week Anniversary'

It's been a little more than two weeks since Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton tied the knot, but the former is still reminiscing. On Sunday (July 18), the No Doubt frontman took to Instagram to commemorate the two-week milestone, sharing a previously unreleased black-and-white photo of her and Shelton walking into his stone chapel. "Happy 2 week anniversary," she captioned the hot shot, alongside a heart emoji.

Comments / 0

Community Policy