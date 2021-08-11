On This Day: Blake Shelton Scores No. 1 Hit With Debut Single, ‘Austin,’ in 2001

Country music’s most boisterous star has reached a milestone. Before Blake Shelton was a seasoned coach on The Voice, he was just a young man dreaming of his girl who went home to Texas. Twenty years ago today, the song “Austin” reached number one on the country music charts.

Shelton’s infamously full voice captured the pain of loving someone long after they’ve left in his hit.

“She left without leavin’ a number/Said she needed to clear her mind/He figured she’d gone back to Austin/Cause she talked about it all the time,” the opening lyrics say.

Thankfully, the song has a happy ending when the girl calls to say she’s still in love and has come back into town.

Furthermore, the hit song made waves in country music. As a new artist, Shelton was still coming into his own when the song was released. It was his debut single. While it’s quite rare for a new artist to reach number one with a debut single, it must have been a sign Shelton would inevitably become a household name.

As a classic song now, “Austin” is still touching the lives of country music fans everywhere.

Blake Shelton Reaches 1 Billion Plays

As if Blake Shelton wasn’t enough of a Nashville success, he recently shared news that he reached one billion plays in the US.

“1 BILLION U.S. plays on @AppleMusic ?!??!! That’s unreal!!! Thanks for listening y’all! Here’s to another billion!!”Blake Shelton shared on Twitter.

Throughout the years, the “Doin’ What She Likes” singer/songwriter has had 28 number ones. He has collaborated with country’s best, including former wife Miranda Lambert, Brad Paisley, Eric Church and Garth Brooks.

Additionally, Shelton collaborated with his wife Gwen Stefani on several projects the last few years, including their hit “Nobody But You”.

The two met during their time on The Voice and have been on and off for several years before tying the knot in an intimate setting last month. Stefani shared photos on her social media pages about the small ceremony. The couple hosted under 50 people at Shelton’s Oklahoma ranch and expressed their absolute joy at the moment they wed.

“The whole weekend and the marriage itself. It was as elegant and refined and cool as Gwen is. And it was as country and down-home and fun as Blake is,” friend and guest Carson Daly said.

While Shelton is busy being a new husband as well as working on The Voice, he also released a new album in May entitled “Body Language”. After making music for twenty years, Shelton says he still just wants to record the best songs possible.

“I just want to record the best songs I can. When Gwen makes an album, there’s always an underlying message in there. I’m not like that,” the singer said.