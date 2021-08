Nissan is getting aggressive with pricing on its Leaf EV. The Japanese automaker recently announced a significant price reduction for all Leaf trim levels, but for folks who'd rather lease, Nissan has an even better deal. Depending on where you live, you could lease a brand new Leaf for just $89 per month. Putting that into perspective, it's about the same monthly expense as buying a zippy morning coffee on your way to work each day.