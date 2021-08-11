San Diego Padres Daily Farm Report: August 10

Key Statistics: 1B Luis Campusano 2-for-5, RBI; CF José Azocar 2-for-3, 2B, RBI, SB, BB, R; LHP Luke Westphal (L, 1-2) 3 IP, 6 H, 5 ER, BB, 5 K. Prospect Watch: El Paso saw its modest two-game winning streak snapped as they dropped the series finale in Sacramento. Luis Campusano‘s offensive onslaught continued with a multi-hit performance, his third such effort of the series. Notably, Campusano made just his second appearance of the season at first base. The 22-year-old’s struggles in the opening month of the season continue to fade from view as he puts himself firmly on the radar for a return trip to San Diego next month. … José Azocar, in just his second game with the Chihuahuas, contributed a pair of hits, including a double. The 25-year-old Venezuelan has been a solid all-around addition in his first year in the system. … Luke Westphal received the starting assignment for El Paso, laboring through three innings. The 32-year-old southpaw was tagged for a pair of home runs, needing 71 pitches to cover his outing. Westphal’s journey back into affiliated ball after a five-year hiatus has led to some uneven results, with a 7.24 ERA on the season undermined by an absurdly low 42.6% strand rate.