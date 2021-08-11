Cancel
Texas State

Man arrested in case of missing Atlanta 14-year-old girl found safe in Texas

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 7 days ago
ATLANTA — Police have made an arrest after a missing 14-year-old girl from Atlanta was found safe in Texas.

Caitlin Winchester was last seen leaving North Atlanta High School last week. She was walking south on Northside Parkway towards Mount Paran Road.

On Wednesday, Atlanta Public Schools confirmed that Winchester was found safe in Arlington, Texas.

“Atlanta Public Schools Police Department (APSPD) can confirm that Caitlin Winchester, the North Atlanta High School student who went missing on August 5, has been found safe in Arlington, TX. The family has been notified and has requested privacy at this time. APSPD continues to work with the FBI on the next steps in the investigation. No additional details on this case are available. APSPD thanks the community for the outpouring of support during the investigation.”

The Arlington Police Department told Channel 2 Action News that a 23-year-old man was arrested in the case. Andre McNair was charged with harboring a runaway child, which is a Class A misdemeanor in Texas.

McNair is currently being held in jail on a $5,000 bond.

Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta previously offered a reward of $100,000 in this case.

