Hopes. Dreams. Goals. All essential parts of life. But the question is-is that all they'll ever be? I learned a long time ago that the only person holding you back from anything in this life--is YOU. Sounds cliche and like a bad line from a motivational speaker, but it's 100% true. When I lost my job due to COVID last year on May 1st in Chicago-I was scared. Not just because of the virus and what might happen next-but because I had given up being in management in radio 6 years prior and I wasn't sure what, if any, opportunities there might be out there for someone who'd been a player of the game and not a coach for the past 6 years.