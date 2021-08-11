Cancel
Update On Paul Wight’s Status As An In-Ring Performer For AEW

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring an interview with WrestleZone.com, Paul Wight talked about his status as an in-ring performer for AEW:. “One of the things Tony Khan and I talked about was me taking my years of experience over decades of competing all over the world against some of the biggest stars the world has ever seen,” Wight said. “How do I employ that in the AEW environment? I’ve been around a long time. I’m also the new kid in town and my thing wasn’t to come in and take up TV time away from younger talent.”

www.pwmania.com

