Veterans memorial may be built in front of Silver Lake Village Hall

On July 16, 23 Lake Oconee Elks Lodge members went to the Georgia War Veterans Home in Milledgeville to treat the veterans to a barbecue lunch. The folks at the Elks Lodge had been unable to visit or take the veterans out on what had become a monthly outing for the past several years, due to COVID-19 restrictions. Now that the veterans have been vaccinated, members are once again allowed to visit with the Vets but have to show proof of vaccination before being allowed to enter the premises. It was a very exciting afternoon since it had been a year and a half since last being able to visit with the veterans. The Vets enjoyed the barbecue lunch and were very happy to see the Elks visiting with them once more. For now the Veterans still cannot go on outings but the lodge will continue to have lunches at the home on a continuing basis once again. Lake Oconee Lodge members look forward to the next visit with the veterans and hope it won't be too much longer before they are able to board their bus and go on a much needed outing away from the home.