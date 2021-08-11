Cancel
Veterans memorial may be built in front of Silver Lake Village Hall

beaconjournal.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSILVER LAKE — The municipality's leader said he wants to place a veterans memorial in front of village hall in a spot that previously displayed an anti-aircraft gun believed to be from World War II. Silver Lake Mayor Bernie Hovey has told council he felt "[a memorial] would be a...

Comments / 0

