Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

10 Things You Didn’t Know about HGTV’s “Cheap Old Houses”

By Camille Moore
TVOvermind
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article2020 was a difficult year for everyone, and the entertainment industry was no exception. However, HGTV came back with a bang for 2021 and the network introduced several new shows. Among them is a series called Cheap Old Houses. Hosted by Ethan and Elizabeth Finkelstein the show follows the pair as they discover very inexpensive old houses in different parts of the country. Of course, all of the properties will need some serious TLC, but you won’t be able to beat the price. Ethan and Elizabeth are hoping that their work will help connect people with the homes of their dreams. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Cheap Old Houses.

www.tvovermind.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hgtv#Reality Tv#Real Estate#Hgtv#Cheap Old Houses
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
WorldRecordernews.com

Homes in Amsterdam and Fort Plain featured on HGTV’s ‘Cheap Old Houses’

Photo Credit: HGTV’s “Cheap Old Houses” is hosted by Ethan and Elizabeth Finkelstein. (Screenshot from series) The Capital Region will be in the national spotlight on Monday with the premiere of “Cheap Old Houses” on HGTV. Hosted by Ethan and Elizabeth Finkelstein (the latter a Queensbury native), the show will...
TV SeriesWashington Post

What to watch on Monday: ‘Cheap Old Houses’ on HGTV

The Bachelorette (ABC at 8) Katie tries to absorb what happened in New Mexico and makes a decision in the season finale. Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta (VH1 at 8) Karlie opens up to her daughter, Jasmine, about her past; Erica and Safaree work toward a resolution; Yandy doesn’t feel at home in her own house.
Greenwich, NYNEWS10 ABC

Greenwich schoolhouse to be featured on HGTV’s 'Cheap Old Houses'

Greenwich schoolhouse to be featured on HGTV’s 'Cheap Old Houses'. Greenwich schoolhouse to be featured on HGTV’s 'Cheap Old Houses'. Catskills man appearing on Fox's 'Lego Masters' tonight. 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Do You Consider Corn on The Cob Dessert?. Greenwich schoolhouse to be featured on HGTV’s “Cheap Old Houses”
Beauty & FashionHello Magazine

Nicole Kidman shocks fans with new bob look

Nicole Kidman is known for her naturally red and curly long hair but that all changed this week as the Hollywood star debuted a shorter look on her Instagram – leaving her fans shocked. The mother-of-two took to Instagram on Thursday morning to share a picture from the set of...
Trouble Relationshipenstarz.com

Kelly Clarkson 'Knew' Ex-Husband's Ill Intentions Toward Her All Throughout Their 'Awful' Marriage Leading to Messy Divorce [Report]

Kelly Clarkson and her estranged husband, Brandon Blackstock, have been making headlines since they announced their divorce; many things would be considered in their separation like assets, properties, custody, and most especially, money. Recently, an insider reveals the singer knew her former manager's intentions after all. According to a source...
TV ShowsPosted by
TVShowsAce

Savannah Chrisley’s Boyfriend Nic Kerdiles Admits He Hates Pumping

There’s been a lot of good news about the stars of Chrisley Knows Best lately. Now, Savannah Chrisley’s boyfriend, Nic Kerdiles takes to Instagram to share one of his pet peeves with fans. He lets fans know that he hates pumping. Keep reading to find out what this Nic Kerdile’s latest Instagram Stories post is all about.
Celebritiesdaytimeconfidential.com

Infamous Dr. Phil Guest Bhad Bhabie Now a Multi-Millionaire

Danielle Bregoli made headlines a few years ago on The Dr. Phil Show. The problem child became known for quipping, "Cash me ousside, howbow dah?" Now, as a rapper called Bhad Bhabie, Bregoli is a multi-millionaire. She discussed her success with Variety. In 2017, Bregoli became the youngest female rapper...
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Pop Smoke's Vault Has Run Dry, Says His Best Friend

The well has run dry following the release of Pop Smoke's second posthumous album Faith. According to the late rapper's best friend, Mike Dee, his vault may be empty after the release of thirty new songs, which were added onto the deluxe editions of his latest album. He says that he believes the rapper doesn't have much left to release, which means that we may have heard the last new music from Pop Smoke.

Comments / 0

Community Policy