Matt Riddle Comments On Why Some Wrestlers “Dread” Going To The WWE Main Roster

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn an interview with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda.com, Matt Riddle talked about Adam Cole possibly debuting on RAW or Smackdown:. “Adam Cole is amazing at what he does. He’s one of the best wrestlers in the world, in my personal opinion. He’s very charismatic, has a good look, everything else. I don’t know, the main roster’s the main roster. A lot of people dread going up there because they don’t know what’s gonna happen to them or what have you, you know, and as they should be. I would say going from the indies, which is like a small pond, and then NXT is like a small ocean, and when you get to the main roster you are in the ocean with all the wild animals and the currents and everything else. It’s just a different beast and sometimes you get lost in the shuffle.

