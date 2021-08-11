Matt Riddle Comments On Why Some Wrestlers “Dread” Going To The WWE Main Roster
In an interview with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda.com, Matt Riddle talked about Adam Cole possibly debuting on RAW or Smackdown:. “Adam Cole is amazing at what he does. He’s one of the best wrestlers in the world, in my personal opinion. He’s very charismatic, has a good look, everything else. I don’t know, the main roster’s the main roster. A lot of people dread going up there because they don’t know what’s gonna happen to them or what have you, you know, and as they should be. I would say going from the indies, which is like a small pond, and then NXT is like a small ocean, and when you get to the main roster you are in the ocean with all the wild animals and the currents and everything else. It’s just a different beast and sometimes you get lost in the shuffle.www.pwmania.com
Comments / 1