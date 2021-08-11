Cancel
Travel

Keep cords, electronics, and jewelry organized with this multipurpose travel kit

By Jeremy Glass
GreenwichTime
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat is it about packing for a weekend away that inspires people to bring a paranoid surplus of underwear? What are you planning?. I guess you can apply the same principle to the way we pack electronics too. Sure, you may not need to charge your iPhone, iPad, Kindle, camera, and laptop at the exact same, but at least this multipurpose, waterproof travel organizer kit for $9.99 on Amazon [Promo Code N3O6E6ZR] gives you easy access to everything in the event you feel the urge to prove some coastal elite writer from the internet wrong.

