Keep cords, electronics, and jewelry organized with this multipurpose travel kit

Keep your tech organized and free of tangles with the Bellroy Tech Kit. This stylish accessory has enough space to keep larger devices like your mouse and smaller items like earbuds in one convenient place. What’s more, it has a magnetic slip pocket for a power bank. And the stretch mesh pockets help you store bits and pieces. Additionally, the zip opening hinges out completely, letting you see all of your gadgets at one time. Meanwhile, the Tech Kit also has a floating wall with an elastic cable organizer inside. It stretches to hold items of different widths without taking up any extra space. Even better, this organizer separates larger items from smaller ones preventing tangles and scratches. Finally, with its modern design made with recycled woven fabric, this is a case you’ll be proud to carry with you.