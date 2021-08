With the recent sale of the Nelson’s building in Baileys Harbor, there’s a lot of community buzz around the question, “What will happen to the mural?”. Created in 2013 through a collaboration of local poet Nancy Rafal and the Baileys Harbor community, and brought to life by muralist Ram Rojas, the mural features historically and locally significant focal points and figures, including The Ridges Sanctuary’s Lower Range Light, environmentalist Emma Toft and the Brann Bros. Store, which originally stood on the site of Nelson’s Shopping Center. Inscribed on the 96-foot-by-22-foot mural, painted on removable panels, are verses from the late poet Lorine Niedecker’s “Wintergreen Ridge,” inspired by her visit to The Ridges Sanctuary during the 1960s.