While Lucasfilm has had many celebrated animated shows in the past, it only feels like just right now—ever since the Disney Investors Day event where they announced 10 new projects—that Disney is really trying to turn their $4 billion dollar investment into a bigger cultural juggernaut in the way Marvel is. That means a wave of new live-action shows, some movies getting back on their feet and exploring new ways to give “Star Wars” new life. One of those attempts will be “Star Wars: Visions,” which is very much unlike the animated shows largely overseen by David Filoni and made in-house at Lucasfilm Animation. “Star Wars: Visions” is made in the singular style and tradition of Japanese anime, and it tapped many famous Japanime studios to make and conceived of the stories in an anthology show.