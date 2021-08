Soooo… 2021, huh? What a year. We’ve not had an awful lot to look forward to, until now. After nearly 18 months of masks, lockdowns and tour cancellations, live music is being played again, and we can’t wait to get back out there doing what we love. With gigs becoming more of a regular fixture, now’s the time to scratch those pedal-induced itches and grab yourself some new toys before you get back on the road - and with up to 50% off pedals from Musician’s Friend? Well - now’s your chance to grab a bargain.