‘Finger Amputation’ Prompts Massive Portable Generator Recall
Generac recalls over 300,000 portable generators in the wake of eight gruesome reports. On July 29, Wisconsin’s Generac issued a sweeping recall of two of its portable generators. A total of eight injury reports, including seven digital amputations, prompted the callback. The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission says that an unlocked handle can pinch fingers against the frame when users use it to move the generator.gearjunkie.com
