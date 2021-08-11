‘Finger Amputation’ Prompts Massive Portable Generator Recall

Keeping the air in your home clean has felt that much more essential throughout the COVID pandemic. While stuck at home, many people bought new dehumidifiers or air purifiers, or dusted off old ones they had in the basement. The vast majority of these devices are safe to use, but you may want to check to see what you've got plugged in. Recently, close to two million dehumidifiers have been recalled due to a significant risk of danger. Read on to make sure you're not currently using one of the recalled dehumidifiers.