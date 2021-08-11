Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

‘Finger Amputation’ Prompts Massive Portable Generator Recall

By Sam Anderson
gearjunkie.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGenerac recalls over 300,000 portable generators in the wake of eight gruesome reports. On July 29, Wisconsin’s Generac issued a sweeping recall of two of its portable generators. A total of eight injury reports, including seven digital amputations, prompted the callback. The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission says that an unlocked handle can pinch fingers against the frame when users use it to move the generator.

gearjunkie.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amputations#Generators#Consumer Product#Vanlife#Cpsc#Gp6500#Gp8000#Pro6500#Homelink6500
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Electronics
Related
Public Healthwrnjradio.com

Zen Magnets and Neoballs Magnets recalled due to ingestion hazard

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced the recall of about 10 million Zen Magnets and Neoballs Magnets, which were sold individually and in magnet sets, due to an ingestion hazard. According to the Commission, the recalled loungers can collapse unexpectedly, posing an amputation, laceration and pinching hazard if finger...
Providence, RIWPRI

Rugs sold on Amazon recalled due to fire risk

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Two rugs sold exclusively on Amazon.com are being recalled because they can potentially catch fire, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). Both area rugs, imported from China by Suellen Roosevein and Pacapet, fail to meet the federal flammability standard, posing a fire hazard. The...
Technology94.3 Jack FM

Peloton to install regulator-approved repairs to touchscreen on treadmills

(Reuters) – Peloton Interactive Inc has decided to install U.S. regulator-approved repairs to the touchscreen console on its treadmill starting this month after reports of injuries earlier in the year led to product recalls. Media reports had said the loosening of screws caused the touchscreen to detach from some of...
TechnologyUbergizmo

Fire Exit Locks Recalled After Faulty Firmware Prevents Them From Opening

Doors open and close, and almost never do they fail to do that unless there’s something physically preventing it from happening. However, that doesn’t seem to be the case with around 2,400 fire locks that have been recalled in the US. This is because due to faulty firmware, it prevented the doors from opening.
FitnessFOXBusiness

Peloton begins repairs on recalled treadmills

Peloton will begin approved repairs for its treadmill following injuries and one child death, which resulted in product recalls earlier this year. The connected fitness company on Monday said it will now install its Consumer Product Safety Commission-approved repair to its touchscreen console on its treadmill products this month, according to its website.
NBC Los Angeles

Lounge Chairs Sold at Dollar General Recalled After Finger Amputation, Laceration Reports

About 155,000 lounge chairs sold at Dollar General are being recalled after receiving reports of people with finger amputations from the metal folding joints, according to a recall alert from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. Other reports received are the sling loungers collapsing, resulting in amputation or lacerations to...
ElectronicsPosted by
Best Life

If You're Using This in Your Home, Throw It Out Immediately

Keeping the air in your home clean has felt that much more essential throughout the COVID pandemic. While stuck at home, many people bought new dehumidifiers or air purifiers, or dusted off old ones they had in the basement. The vast majority of these devices are safe to use, but you may want to check to see what you've got plugged in. Recently, close to two million dehumidifiers have been recalled due to a significant risk of danger. Read on to make sure you're not currently using one of the recalled dehumidifiers.
HealthLancaster Farming

Recall Roundup: Lounge chairs pose amputation, laceration hazard

Aug. 10—For the second week in a row, a consumer product poses an amputation hazard for consumers. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced that Dollar General is recalling its True Living Sling Loungers that can collapse unexpectedly, posing an amputation, laceration or pinching hazard if a finger gets caught in the metal folding joints. The company has received three reports of the chairs collapsing that has resulted in amputations or lacerations.
BusinessThe Verge

Amazon will pay up to $1,000 in damages caused by defective products

Amazon has announced a new policy to pay customers directly for claims of property damage or personal injury under $1,000 caused by defective products. The new policy begins on September 1st and will apply to all products sold on Amazon.com regardless of who sells them. Previously, if you wanted to...
Walmartq13fox.com

2 million dehumidifiers in US recalled over potential fire hazard

WASHINGTON - About 2 million dehumidifiers are being recalled in the U.S. because of their potential to overheat and catch fire, posing fire and burn hazards. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said the dehumidifiers were made by New Widetech. The company is aware of 107 incidents of the recalled dehumidifiers overheating and/or catching fire, resulting in about $17 million in property damage. No injuries have been reported.

Comments / 0

Community Policy