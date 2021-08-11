Cancel
Erie, PA

Cecil Woodle Jr. was dedicated to teaching and family, valued discipline and was always prepared

Erie Times-News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's not every day you meet someone who has the ability to change your life for the better, but Cecil Woodle Jr. could do just that. Woodle shaped hundreds of students' lives in his 39 years as a teacher in the Erie region at Fort LeBoeuf High School and Erie County Technical School. He opened up possibilities for many that never thought they'd amount to much, helping them all excel academically and personally.

