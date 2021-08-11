Cancel
Fluffy rice? Here's how | 'Hints from Heloise'

Santa Maria Times
 7 days ago

Dear Heloise: My rice always seems to stick together. I have no idea how to get fluffy rice. Do you? Please let me know what the secret is. -- Candice G, Liberty, Pa. Candice, yes and it's so easy. To make fluffy rice, add 1 teaspoon of white vinegar to the cooking water. You also can add a teaspoon of vinegar to the water while boiling potatoes to keep the potatoes a creamy white. There are so many uses for vinegar in food preparation and for household hints. However, we have it on good authority from the American Egg Board that adding vinegar to water in which eggs are being boiled does NOT make them easier to peel.

