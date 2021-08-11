Cancel
Skadden Mandates Vaccines For All, Sidley Remains Mum On Vaccination But Pushes Back Reopening Date

By Staci Zaretsky
abovethelaw.com
 7 days ago

The Delta variant is quickly turning law firms’ reopening plans on their heads. Many are pushing back the date of their proposed returns to the office, and even more (almost 40) are introducing vaccination mandates for all employees. For reference, the following firms are requiring all employees to be vaccinated...

abovethelaw.com

