Chris Klieman shares positive injury update on two prominent K-State football players

Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman speaks to the media for the first time as the Wildcats prepare for the 2021 season. “Good afternoon everybody, thanks for coming. It's great to see everybody out here for the first time since Signing Day, February 2020 that we're all here together. Crazy how far we've come and where everything's at and we're all still masked up. It's good to have everybody here, not doing this all over Zoom. We're in through our first week and had our fifth practice today. All the days are running together, but we had our third practice in half pads, and then tomorrow will be our first day in full pads. The guys are doing a great job right now, just learning how to practice, the young guys. Older guys getting back acclimated to the practice of how we're doing things. They’ve had good energy, good tempo. Tomorrow is going to be the real thing for us to find out how far we've come as far as getting off blocks, tackling better, running with football, making something happen after a catch because we will do some live stuff tomorrow. Not a ton of it, but we'll do some live stuff. For us as coaches, we like where we're at and we think we're much better than we've been here, at least in the last two years. People understand the offense, understand the defense better. The fact that we've had everybody here for the winter, summer and start of fall, we're in much better shape in that respect, but tomorrow is going to be the big telling day of can we put all these things together and be a much better, more physical, more efficient, disciplined team? So, we'll open up for questions.”