Carson Wentz, Quenton Nelson trending to play for Colts in Week 1 after foot surgeries

By Erin Walsh
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 7 days ago
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

The Colts announced last week that both Wentz and Nelson would be sidelined five to 12 weeks after undergoing operations to repair the same foot injury.

Wentz will begin rehab next week but was at Colts practice Tuesday without a walking boot, which is a good sign.

With Wentz sidelined, Sam Ehlinger and Jacob Eason have seen more first-team snaps as they continue to fight for the backup role. Eason has been considered the favorite to start if Wentz is unable to suit up for Week 1.

The Colts added Wentz this offseason in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles. Head coach Frank Reich said earlier this summer he was very confident Wentz could bounce back this year after an abysmal 2020 season in Philly.

The 28-year-old went 3-8-1 with the Eagles last season, throwing for 2,620 yards and 16 touchdowns against 15 interceptions before being benched in favor of Jalen Hurts.

Despite the uncertainty of how he'll perform in 2021, Wentz told Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer that he believes the Colts have "something special brewing" and the team has the pieces in place to have a successful year.

