Dinner and a Show Returns to NoMad When Brian Newman Brings His Vintage Show

The Uintah Basin has many talented singers and performers and Danicia Christensen is bringing an idea to life that will provide more opportunities for them, including herself, to share their talents and entertain. “Broadway in the Basin came about as a desire to improve the quality of life in Vernal,” shares Christensen. “It gives me and other talented performers in the Basin a chance to perform more. We have our wonderful Vernal Theatre: Live and Outlaw Trail, which are amazing and I am so grateful! However, both of those opportunities require huge time commitments that not every talented singer/performer is available to make. Broadway in the Basin on the other hand, while requiring some practice and commitment, can be done on the individual’s own time and availability.” Christensen describes Broadway in the Basin as an evening dinner show with entertainment like a Donny and Marie or Carol Burnett show in which she will perform and be joined by different guest artists each time. The event includes a catered dinner, this time from The Barefoot Baker, and also features an “up and coming” local youth as well as a local dance studio. The plan is to hold it quarterly, so for example, this time there will be a few dancers from Powerhouse Dance Studio but next time will feature another local studio. Broadway in the Basin is being held one week from today at 7pm on Wednesday, August 18th at the Uintah Conference Center. For details and tickets go to www.eventbrite.com and search ‘Broadway in the Basin’.