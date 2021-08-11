Cancel
Dinner and a Show Returns to NoMad When Brian Newman Brings His Vintage Show

By Susan Stapleton
Eater
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARK MGM — Trumpeter and vocalist Brian Newman brings back his vintage late show to NoMad Library for six performances. Newman, the bandleader for Lady Gaga’s jazz and piano shows at the resort, performs August 12-14 and August 19-21 at 11:30 p.m. Previous iterations of the show featured special guest performers from New York City, Las Vegas, and beyond such as Lady Gaga, Jaclyn McSpadden of Postmodern Jukebox, Ashanti, Robby Krieger from The Doors, Terence Blanchard, Puddles Pity Party, and burlesque great Angie Pontani. Tickets start at $49 via Ticketmaster. [EaterWire]

