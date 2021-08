A number of beloved Disney franchises are set to get sequels or continuations on Disney+ in the coming years, and the follow-up to Enchanted might be among the most anticipated. The long-awaited new film will be called Disenchanted, and will pick up on its unique cast of fairytale characters in a modern-day story. Updates surrounding the project have been relatively scarce thus far — outside of a pretty major milestone from director Adam Shankman. On Wednesday, Shankman took to Instagram to share a picture of himself and franchise star Amy Adams holding hands, with the caption revealing that filming has wrapped on Disenchanted. The caption also confirms that the film will be arriving on Disney+ sometime in 2022.