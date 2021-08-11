Cancel
'Real Housewives of the North Pole': Peacock adds 6 to cast of holiday movie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rpkKX_0bOYBW3p00
Tetona Jackson has joined the cast of the Peacock movie "The Real Housewives of the North Pole." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Peacock is adding 6 to the cast of its original movie The Real Housewives of the North Pole.

Jearnest Corchado (Sneakerheads), Kyle Selig (The Book of Mormon), Tetona Jackson (Boomerang), Carlos Ponce (Julie and the Phantoms), Alec Mapa (Desperate Housewives) and Damon Dayoub (NCIS) have joined the cast of the holiday movie.

The new cast members join previously announced stars Kyle Richards and Betsy Brandt.

The Real Housewives of the North Pole follows Trish (Richards) and Diana (Brandt), the Christmas Queens of North Pole, Vermont. The pair have a friendship-ending argument that sparks a town-wide feud days before Christmas.

Corchado will play Skye, Trish's daughter, with Selig as Jake, Diana's son. Ponce portrays Paul, Trish's husband, with Dayoub as Nick, a conservationist for the wildlife bureau.

Jackson will play Kendall, a magazine writer trying to make a name for herself with an exposé on the women titled Real Housewives of the North Pole. Mapa portrays Xander, Kendall's editor and new boss.

The Real Housewives of the North Pole is directed by Ron Oliver. The film is written and executive produced by Tippi Dobrofsky, Neal Dobrofsky and Spyder Dobrofsky, with Brad Krevoy as an executive producer.

Richards has starred on the Bravo series The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills since its premiere in 2010. Brandt is known for playing Marie Schrader on Breaking Bad.

