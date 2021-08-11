Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Schumer says Republicans unlikely to let U.S. default on debt

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago

WASHINGTON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Wednesday said he did not believe Republicans would let the United States default on its debt as the government approaches it current borrowing capacity in October. (Reporting by Susan Cornwell; writing by Susan Heavey)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

163K+
Followers
194K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chuck Schumer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#U S#U S Senate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
Related
Syracuse, NYlocalsyr.com

Sen. Schumer announces largest investment in CENTRO

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York Senator Chuck Schumer has already weighed in on I-81, supporting the grid, but it’s major funding for Centro bringing the senate majority leader to town Wednesday. The funding is all part of the bipartisan infrastructure framework, which was passed last week in the senate.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden confident Republicans will vote to raise debt ceiling

President Biden said Wednesday he remains confident Congress will raise the debt ceiling, despite Republicans vowing they will not vote with Democrats to do so. “They are not going to let us default,” Biden told reporters, after saying he wasn’t worried about the debt ceiling. “$8 trillion is on the Republican’s watch.”
Congress & Courtsbloomberglaw.com

Republicans Tell Democrats to Go It Alone on Debt Ceiling (2)

Forty-six Republican senators issued a stern warning to Democrats that they will not vote for an increase in the debt ceiling, a move that could raise the risk of the U.S. Treasury defaulting on its obligations as soon as next month. “We will not vote to increase the debt ceiling,...
Congress & CourtsMetro News

Capito, 45 Republican senators commit to opposing debt ceiling increase

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., joined 45 Republican colleagues in a letter stating they will not vote to increase the debt ceiling. Senators circulated the letter Tuesday as the chamber considered amendments to a budget resolution on a $3.5 trillion measure. The sweeping proposal on health, family and environmental issues does not include an increase of how much money the federal government can borrow.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

Senator Ron Johnson: Unfortunate Republicans Are Cooperating On Infrastructure With Bernie Sanders, Chuck Schumer & Nancy Pelosi

Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) spoke to Brian Kilmeade about why he will not support the bipartisan infrastructure bill. Johnson says the republican position should have been using the 700 billion of unused Covid relief money and repurposed it to pay for infrastructure. Johnson disagrees with senators who say the bill fully pays for infrastructure. Johnson says another reason he is not on board with the bill is because it is not separate from the democrat’s infrastructure reconciliation package. Johnson feels it is unfortunate Republicans are cooperating with Bernie Sanders, Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi. On renewing the eviction moratorium, Johnson says the Biden administration, like the Obama administration, is a lawless administration who are not faithfully executing laws, ignoring the Supreme Court and the Constitution. Johnson also discussed how republicans winning back the senate will affect his decision to run for reelection. Johnson says it is pretty depressing being the minority and just watching Chuck Schumer push trillions of dollars of unnecessary spending through Congress mortgaging our kids futures. Johnson added, if we could get the majority, I would be chairman of the Permanent Subcommittee on Investigation and that would actually be worthwhile.
Butler County, KYBowling Green Daily News

McConnell, Guthrie blast Biden's Afghanistan decision

U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and U.S. Rep. Brett Guthrie, R-Bowling Green, slammed President Joe Biden’s decision to withdraw troops from Afghanistan during separate visits this week to southcentral Kentucky. The Democrat’s decision to pull U.S. military forces out of Afghanistan after 20 years has led to a chaotic and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy