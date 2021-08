Summer is here, and with it comes the mob of visitors heading to the hills for a glimpse of the purple mountain majesties. Tourists and locals alike flock to our Rocky Mountains for wildflower peeping and mountain hiking, but there is one problem with all this joy: Everyone visits the same towns. While there is certainly nothing wrong with internationally renowned communities like Breckenridge or Vail, Colorado is chock-full of under-the-radar mountain hamlets just begging to be visited. Time to start exploring!