• After back-to-back road-course races, Riley Herbst and the No. 98 Monster Energy team are heading back to the familiar sight of an oval with this Saturday’s New Holland 250 at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn. Fresh off an eighth-place finish on the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Herbst is ready to take the speed displayed while turning left and right to the ultra-fast, 2-mile oval that is Michigan. Herbst scored his seventh top-10 of the season at Indianapolis. It was his second top-10 in the last three races, giving the Las Vegas native much needed momentum entering a racetrack built on momentum.