U.S. House Democrats seek at least $160 billion in new EV funding

By David Shepardson
Reuters
 7 days ago
An Ionity electric vehicle charging station is pictured near Dresden, Germany, August 27, 2019. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

WASHINGTON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - A group of 29 U.S. House Democrats want congressional leaders to include at least $160 billion in additional funding for electric vehicles as part of a $3.5 trillion spending measure, according to a letter seen by Reuters.

A bipartisan $1 trillion infrastructure bill includes $7.5 billion for electric vehicle charging stations and some other EV-related funding estimated at $2.5 billion to $5.5 billion.

President Joe Biden in March called for $174 billion in total spending on electric vehicles, including $100 billion in consumer incentives and $15 billion to build 500,000 EV charging stations.

The previously unreported letter dated Wednesday to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said Congress should ensure at least $174 billion in total EV funding "including light-duty consumer incentives, EV charging infrastructure funding, EV manufacturing incentives, federal EV procurement requirements, and incentives to electrify heavy-duty commercial fleets."

They also want "no less than 40% of the investments go to

disadvantaged communities."

Representative Doris Matsui, who helped lead the letter, cited a U.N. climate panel report this week that found global warming is dangerously close to spiraling out of control.

"Robust EV investments are critical to meet the challenges of the climate crisis, and we must be willing to take bold steps to build a better future. The push for vehicle electrification has far reaching effects, helping us ensure clean air for American families and create healthier, more resilient communities," she said.

On Tuesday, a separate group of Democratic lawmakers said they wanted $85 billion for electric vehicle charging efforts.

