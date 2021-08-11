Cancel
Speaker Cameron Sexton drafting request letter for special session following new mask mandates

Cover picture for the articleHouse Speaker Cameron Sexton says he is drafting a letter to request a special session from Governor Bill Lee after a number of new mask mandates were implemented in Tennessee schools. Sexton promised to call the special session if Tennessee school districts mandated masks in the classroom. After Speaker Sexton's...

Tennessee Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton promised a special session last week if any school system instituted a mask mandate for the COVID virus. True to his word, Sexton sent a letter to Governor Lee Wednesday requesting lawmakers come to Nashville to debate the six independent health boards infringing upon the liberties of school students and stifling educational opportunities. Sexton also says significant harm will come to Tennessee if a balance cannot be struck between parent’s choices for children and COVID safety standards from the government. The speaker also alleges discrimination because people are being refused admission into businesses and offices due to their vaccination status. Since Sexton’s demand last week, the Dept of Health reports 24,029 have been infected with COVID while 111 people have died from the virus. (IMAGE: Unsplash)

