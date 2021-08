The hot summer sun has got everyone flocking to the water. I have spent many of this year's hottest days on a boat. Someplace you can easily cool off with a quick dip in the lake. But, beware the wild animals. Especially the seagulls. Anytime I open a snack on the boat, these bloodthirsty flying rats show up out of nowhere. I watch as they divebomb the boat looking for any scraps they can. Sometimes even landing on the boat and trying to forcibly take snacks for themselves.