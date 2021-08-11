The 2021 MTV VMAs Are Shaping Up to Be a Big Night in Music — Here Are the Nominees

The MTV Video Music Awards are taking place next month, and now we finally know which artists will be up for the biggest awards. Justin Bieber and Megan Thee Stallion lead the nominations this year with seven and six nods, respectively, while stars like BTS, Drake, Lil Nas X, and Olivia Rodrigo scored nominations in some of the biggest categories. Of course, after the wild success of "WAP" last year, it's no surprise that Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion are up for the coveted video of the year. Based on all the incredible nominees, we can't wait to see which artists will be performing on the Barclays Center stage in New York City. Be sure to tune into the award show when it airs on MTV on Sunday, Sept. 12.