Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

The 2021 MTV VMAs Are Shaping Up to Be a Big Night in Music — Here Are the Nominees

By Kelsie Gibson
Posted by 
POPSUGAR
POPSUGAR
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The MTV Video Music Awards are taking place next month, and now we finally know which artists will be up for the biggest awards. Justin Bieber and Megan Thee Stallion lead the nominations this year with seven and six nods, respectively, while stars like BTS, Drake, Lil Nas X, and Olivia Rodrigo scored nominations in some of the biggest categories. Of course, after the wild success of "WAP" last year, it's no surprise that Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion are up for the coveted video of the year. Based on all the incredible nominees, we can't wait to see which artists will be performing on the Barclays Center stage in New York City. Be sure to tune into the award show when it airs on MTV on Sunday, Sept. 12.

www.popsugar.com

Comments / 0

POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR

New York City, NY
26K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.

 https://www.popsugar.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miley Cyrus
Person
Shakira
Person
Lorde
Person
Demi Lovato
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Person
Daniel Caesar
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Lil Durk
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Ed Sheeran
Person
Dua Lipa
Person
Pharrell Williams
Person
Halsey
Person
Bruno Mars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Night#Art Direction#Mtv#Bts#Wap#Barclays Center#Mtv#Montero#Wallows#Ashnikko#Latto March 2021#Madison Beer#The Kid#Foushe August 2021#Killers#Glass Animals#Willow Ft#Wizkid#H E R Ft
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Rolling Stone

2021 MTV VMAs: Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion, Olivia Rodrigo Lead Nominations

Shortly after announcing the VMAs would be heading back to Brooklyn this year, MTV has revealed the 2021 nominees. Justin Bieber leads with seven nominations, with “Peaches” receiving nods for Best Pop, Best Collaboration, and Best Editing. Megan Thee Stallion follows with six nominations, with “WAP” sweeping up categories that include Video of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Collaboration. Bieber and Megan were both nominated for Artist of the Year, alongside Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift, Doja Cat, and Ariana Grande. Rodrigo’s five nominations also include “Drivers License” for Song of the Year and Performance of the Year, as well...
Celebritiesrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

MTV VMAs 2021: See who's nominated

Nominees for the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards were revealed Wednesday. Justin Bieber leads this year's list of nominees with seven, followed by Megan Thee Stallion with six nods. Billie Eilish, BTS, Doja Cat, Drake, Giveon, Lil Nas X and Olivia Rodrigo, a first time nominee, each earned five nominations.
Musicharrisondaily.com

Justin Bieber leads nominees for 2021 MTV Video Music Awards

NEW YORK (AP) — Justin Bieber leads this year’s list of nominees at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, followed closely by Megan Thee Stallion, Billie Eilish, BTS, Doja Cat, Drake, Giveon, Lil Nas …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a...
Music985theriver.com

Foo Fighters, Lenny Kravitz & more nominated for 2021 MTV VMAs

Foo Fighters and Lenny Kravitz are among the nominees for the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. Dave Grohl and company received nominations in three categories, Best Rock, Best Choreography and Best Cinematography, all for “Shame Shame.”. Also competing for Best Rock are Lenny Kravitz‘s “Raise Vibration,” John Mayer‘s “Last Train...
MusicPosted by
FMX 94.5

MTV VMAs Reveal Rock Nominees for 2021 Ceremony

The MTV Video Music Awards are now set for Sunday, Sept. 12 and there will be some rock representation at this year's ceremony. Nominees were announced Wednesday (Aug. 11) with fan voting set to run through Sept. 3. While the big categories are once again pop dominated, rock acts have...
CelebritiesPosted by
Glamour

VMAs 2021: Here Are All the Nominees

The nominees for the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards are here, and everything’s coming up Bieber. Justin Bieber scored a total of seven nominations, the most for any single artist. Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, and Cardi B are in the mix too, with multiple nominations each. But will your fave be going home with a Moonperson trophy? You can vote here on the categories up to 20 times a day between now and the big night on September 12. Happy clicking!
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

2021 MTV VMAs Nominees Announced: See Full List

As the end of the summer approaches, so does VMA season. The 2021 MTV Music Video Awards has officially been announced for Sunday, September 12, and unlike last year's virtual VMAs, the award show will once again be held in person at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. To...
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
CBS New York

MTV VMAs Returning To Barclays Center In September

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The MTV Video Music Awards are coming to Brooklyn in September. Justin Bieber, rapper Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish are leading this year’s nominations. For a full list of nominations, click here. The MTV VMAs will be held at the Barclays Center on Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. You can watch it live on MTV or stream it on Paramount+. MTV is also collaborating with the nonprofit 9/11 Day for a series of service-oriented activities during the week leading up to the VMAs in observance of the 20th anniversary of 9/11.
Musickpopstarz.com

BTS, BLACKPINK, and TWICE Among Nominees of MTV VMAs 2021

K-Pop continues its crossover success in the Western world as MTV nominates multiple Korean acts at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs), namely BTS, BLACKPINK, TWICE, and more!. BTS Receives VMA Nominations for 'Dynamite' and 'Butter'. The gargantuan BTS phenomenon manifests itself in early awards season as the male...
MusicPosted by
Distractify

A Complete List of All of the Nominees for the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards

Every year, the MTV Video Music Awards showcase what's hottest at the moment across all genres of music. The awards show has become a hub for established and emerging artists to give fans a taste of their talents and be recognized for their successes. For 2021, the formula remains the same, but some new faces have joined the mix among the talented stars who have been nominated.
MusicPosted by
Variety

Ariana Grande, Dua Lipa, Young Thug Among Latest iHeartRadio ‘Titanium Award’ Recipients

Ariana Grande, Dua Lipa, Young Thug, 24kGoldn, Iann Dior and Chris Brown are the latest artists to receive iHeartRadio’s “Titanium Award” for reaching one billion total audience spins in 2021. Grande reached the milestone with her song “Positions,” with Brown and Young Thug following with “Go Crazy,” Lipa with “Levitating” and 24kGoldn and Dior with “Mood.” The Total Audience Spins calculation is based on certified Mediabase airplay and is multiplied by the number of people listening to the radio at the time of those plays. This measures total audience impressions — the broadcast equivalent of the number of streams from a streaming...
Musicat40.com

Ariana Grande, Young Thug & More Receive Titanium Award For A Billion Spins

The fans have been listening on iHeartRadio and now, some of their favorite artists have reached a new milestone for some of their biggest hits. iHeartMedia is presenting several artists with the Titanium Award to celebrate reaching a threshold of 1 billion total audience spins across iHeartRadio stations of their hit song in 2021. These superstars and their respective songs include Ariana Grande with "positions," Chris Brown and Young Thug with "Go Crazy," Dua Lipa with "Levitating" and 24kGoldn and Iann Dior with "Mood."
Celebritiesudiscovermusic.com

Lorde, Olivia Rodrigo, Machine Gun Kelly, And More To Perform At 2021 MTV VMAs

The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards have unveiled its star-studded line-up of performers including Lorde, Olivia Rodrigo, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Nas X, Camila Cabello, and more. The VMAs will take place on September 12 and return to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York for a live audience following a virtual ceremony last year. MTV will also be announcing additional performers in the coming weeks.
Brooklyn, CTMiddletown Press

Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X, Lorde to Perform at 2021 MTV Video Music Awards

Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X and Lorde have been tapped to perform at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, which will air live from Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on September 12th. The initial performance lineup is also set to feature Camila Cabello and Machine Gun Kelly. MTV shared a few details about some of the performances as well, noting that Rodrigo will perform “Good For U,” Cabello will perform “Don’t Go Yet,” Machine Gun Kelly will play his new single “Papercuts” and Lorde will reportedly offer a “world premiere performance” of a song from her next album Solar Power. (No details on what Lil Nas X has in store were revealed).
MusicPosted by
GoldDerby

VMAs 2021: 6 artists who could make history include J Balvin, Drake, BTS …

The 2021 VMA nominations are out, and there are a lot of records that could be broken at the 37th edition of these awards. From potential firsts for Cardi B, J Balvin and Drake, to historic repeats by BTS and The Weeknd, let’s see what milestones could be achieved this year. SEE2021 VMA nominations list: Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion, Olivia Rodrigo among top MTV Video Music Awards nominees BTS Nominated for Best Pop, BTS’ “Butter” could make them only the third act to win the category back-to-back. The only other artists who have done so are NSYNC in 2000 (“Bye Bye Bye”)...
Celebritiesdallassun.com

Lil Nas X, Camila Cabello, others to perform at 2021 VMAs

Washington [US], August 19 (ANI): This year's biggest stars will be performing at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards!As per Variety, on Wednesday, MTV announced that Olivia Rodrigo, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Nas X, Camila Cabello and Lorde will all be among the performers at the 2021 VMAs. Many more...

Comments / 0

Community Policy