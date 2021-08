The new school year is less than a week old, and already, the Lafayette Parish School Board is reporting triple-digit COVID-19 cases. According to data released by the Louisiana Department of Health on Wednesday, Lafayette Parish elementary and secondary schools have reported 104 coronavirus cases on their campuses. Of those cases, 67 of them are in students; the other 37, in faculty or staff members. Those figures come from all of the schools--public and private--that are enrolled in the LDH school reporting system.