Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion and Olivia Rodrigo among top nominees in MTV VMAs’ return to Barclays Center

By Peter Sblendorio, New York Daily News
Daily News
MTV Video Music Awards veterans Justin Bieber and Megan Thee Stallion are the top nominees at the ceremony’s long-awaited return to Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.

The nominations for the Sept. 12 awards show were unveiled Wednesday, with Bieber leading all performers as a finalist in seven categories, including artist of the year and video of the year for his appearance in DJ Khaled’s “Popstar.”

Megan Thee Stallion’s six nominations were a close second, and also included nods for artist of the year and video of the year for her “WAP” collaboration with Cardi B.

Seven artists, meanwhile, earned five nominations each, including Olivia Rodrigo, whose chart-topping debut album “Sour” helped propel her to her first-ever VMAs nods. Rodrigo, 18, is a finalist for artist of the year as well, as are Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande and Doja Cat.

Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, BTS, Billie Eilish, Drake and Giveon are the others who received five nominations.

The VMAs return to an in-person format this year after plans to host the annual event’s 2020 ceremony at the Barclays Center were scrapped due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, last year’s VMAs featured outdoor performances throughout New York’s five boroughs.

Organizers of the event’s 2021 edition are billing next month’s VMAs as “one of the first fan-filled awards shows” in New York since the city reopened.

It will be the first time the VMAs take place at the Barclays Center since 2013, when NSYNC reunited and Miley Cyrus famously twerked onstage during a performance with Robin Thicke.

Performers have not been announced for the 2021 show, which opened fan voting in 14 categories Wednesday on the MTV website.

Artist of the year is among the categories that fans can vote for, as is the night’s top honor of video of the year.

Nominees for video of the year include The Weeknd’s “Save Your Tears,” Ed Sheeran’s “Bad Habits,” Doja Cat’s “Kiss Me More” and Lil Nas X’s “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name).”

Best new artist, meanwhile, includes nominations for Rodrigo, popular rappers Saweetie, Polo G, 24kGoldn and singers The Kid LAROI and Giveon.

Rodrigo’s “drivers license” is up for song of the year in a field that also includes “WAP,” Dua Lipa’s “Levitating,” BTS’ “Dynamite,” 24kGoldn’s “Mood” and Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak’s “Leave the Door Open.”

The most-nominated songs include “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name),” which is up for five honors, while “WAP” and BTS’ “Butter” are both finalists in four categories.

Three of Bieber’s nominations came for “Peaches” — his hit with Giveon and Daniel Caesar — as the song is up for best collaboration, best pop and best editing.

In addition to her artist of the year nod, Swift is nominated for best pop, best direction and best art direction — each for her song “willow.”

