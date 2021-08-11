Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Hope in God: A Confident Expectation

fwcpb.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe have two options for where we place our hope: the God who created the world or things in that world. But hope in God is not natural for humans. The hope that we come by easier is hope in earthly things. We hope that our retirement account is enough, our spouse makes us happy, or our job makes us content. In the same way, we hope that the doctor has good news, the plane takes off and lands safely, or that our children grow up to be responsible adults. However, there is a difference between our hope in these earthly things and when we hope in God.

fwcpb.org

Comments / 2

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Piper
Person
Jesus Christ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#For Hope#Word Of God#Only Hope#Solid Foundation#Romans#Hebrews 6 9 12
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Related
ReligionPosted by
Praise 93.3

What The Bible Says About The Pandemic . . .

What The Bible Says About The Pandemic . . . Many outbreaks of pandemic diseases, such as COVID-19, have caused many to ask why God allows, or even causes, pandemic diseases and whether such illnesses are a definite sign of the end times. The Bible describes numerous occasions when God brought plagues and diseases on His people and on His enemies "to make you see my power"(Exodus 9:14,16). He used plagues on Egypt to force Pharaoh to release the Israelites from bondage, while sparing His people from being affected by them (Exodus 12:13) thus indicating His sovereign control over diseases and other afflictions. God also warned His people of the consequences of disobedience, including plagues (Leviticus 26:21-25). On two occasions, God destroyed 14,700 people and 24,000 people for various acts of disobedience (Numbers 16:49 and 25:9).
Religionam630theword.com

Why Ezra 7:10 Is a Verse Every Believer Should Know

We all have our favorite Bible verses. Sometimes our favorite verse changes over time in the context of where we are and what we are going through. Sometimes a favorite verse follows us through various circumstances, and some of us can’t pick a ‘favorite verse’ because there are so many to choose from! I seem to fall into the last category. Asking me what my favorite verse is can be like asking me what my favorite movie is. Are we talking Christmas movies? Westerns? Rom-Coms? Action-Adventure? 80’s movies? It’s difficult to even pick my favorite out of those genres, much less one, all-time favorite movie. I say all this to say that I have several verses that I would consider among my ‘favorites’, and Ezra 7:10 is one that I am always drawn back to for a lot of reasons.
ReligionBelief.Net

5 Things Jesus Never Said

Jesus continues to be one of the misinterpreted and misquoted figures. While we want to get the words of Jesus right, we often fall short. Sometimes, this is because of our limited understanding of scripture. Other times, it’s because we accept the words of the world. Many of us don’t realize that we’ve bought into these misinterpretations. It’s imperative that we truly hear the words of Jesus to understand what God is saying to us and how He is leading us. Here are five things Jesus never said.
Religionguideposts.org

How to Speak to God with Just One Syllable

The notion is not original with me. Short one-word prayers go back hundreds of years. I have often turned to the mystic 14th-century author of a book called The Cloud of Unknowing. He might have been a monk. Nobody knows his name. Just his advice. He suggests not just short...
ReligionPosted by
95.3 The Bear

6 Things That We Think Are In The Bible, But Are Not

I recently read a short list of things that people often quote as bible scripture. These common Bible references are not actually in the Bible. How many of these have you heard or quoted?. #1. SPARE THE ROD AND SPOIL THE CHILD. There is a similar verse, Proverbs 13:24. He...
ReligionDesiring God

Is Death Past, Present, or Future?

We have an intriguing Bible question today from a listener named Brandi. “Hello, Pastor John, and thank you for your ministry. I have a question regarding death and the types of death Paul refers to in his epistles. I know we all face a physical death. And for non-believers there is a second spiritual death, an eternal death. However, when Paul is speaking in Romans 8 to believers, he says, ‘If you live according to the flesh you will die’ (Romans 8:13). Does Paul mean that our sins somehow shorten our earthly lives? Or are believers subject to eternal death? And what does Paul mean when he says the man in Corinth who has his father’s wife is to be handed over to Satan ‘for the destruction of the flesh’ (1 Corinthians 5:5)? What kind of death is this? I feel like I’m missing an integral piece to the puzzle. Thanks for your help.”
Religionarcamax.com

Was the unknown God an idol without a name?

Q: Being a history student, I am fascinated by so many stories in the Bible. I have been told that it mentions an unknown God. Was that an idol without a name? — H.S. A: Paul declared, “Men of Athens, I perceive that in all things you are very religious; for as I was… considering the objects of your worship, I even found an altar with this inscription: TO THE UNKNOWN GOD. Therefore, the One whom you worship without knowing, Him I proclaim to you” (Acts 17:22-23). What a marvelous declaration. The people of Athens had not stopped to consider their dark side. They had been too busy making gods like themselves.
ReligionBelief.Net

How the People in the Bible Communicated With God

You will come across many great conversations throughout scripture. While some biblical characters appear silent, many did speak. Old Testament examples include characters like Noah and his sons, Jacob, Job and his friends, Solomon, David, Isaiah, and Elijah. Some of these Bible characters were able to communicate with God and hear His voice. We know from their example that God not only spoke during biblical times, but He also speaks today. Here are five ways people in the Bible communicated with God.
Opelika, ALopelikaobserver.com

Barking At God

Years ago, I was up on the roof doing some repair work that needed to be done courtesy of a recent storm. When I got up there and started working, I could see over the fence in our back yard into our neighbor’s yard. Of course, I could also be seen, and looking at me and barking loudly, was their dog. Apparently, he didn’t have anything scheduled for the day because he remained there barking at me the entire time I was up there.
Religionelizabethton.com

The unknown God

Dear Rev. Graham: Being a history student, I am fascinated by so many stories in the Bible. I have been told that it mentions an unknown God. Was that an idol without a name? — H.S. Dear H.S.: Paul declared, “Men of Athens, I perceive that in all things you...
Environmentbluemountaineagle.com

The Church of Jesus Christ Responds to Earthquake in Haiti

They organize an emergency committee and report that the missionaries are safe. They evaluate the impact and needs to provide aid.{/h4}. On the morning of Saturday, August 14, 2021, at 8:30 a.m., an earthquake of magnitude 7.2 struck the southern part of Haiti. Local leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints assessed the situation of members, missionaries, Church buildings, and the community following the devastating earthquake that to date has claimed the lives of more than 300 people and a much greater number of injured.
Religionmycouriertribune.com

Good is God

My so-called smartphone apparently does not know the difference between “good” and “God.” It has a feature for people like me who are either too rushed or too lazy to lift their finger off the screen when typing. I can swipe my finger over the letters, and the phone figures out the words I am trying to type, most of the time. However, when I swipe my fingers across the letters G-O-D for “God” it always interprets it as “good.”
Religionekalakaeagle.com

Conversations with God

Grandpa was ninety years old, sitting feebly on the patio bench. He didn’t move, he just sat there with his head down, staring at his hands. Granddaughter, Alexa, sat down beside him. He didn’t acknowledge her presence, making Alexia wonder if he was OK. Finally, not wanting to disturb him but wanting to check on him at the same time, she asked him if he was OK.
ReligionMarietta Times

God in charge

It appears that most, perhaps not all, of the Climate Change enthusiasts, do not believe in God. Perhaps they think HE does not exist. They do not trust God to handle all things. Genesis 8:22 (KJV) plainly says, “While the earth remaineth, seedtime and harvest, and cold and heat, and summer and winter, and day and night shall not cease.” The seasons and day and night will continue until God decides, all by Himself, with no advice or help needed or wanted from us.
Richmond, VAministrymatters.com

Everything God offers

Phillip Martin, pastor of Epiphany Lutheran Church in Richmond, Virginia begins today’s sermon with a story of how he received the pizza delivery guy at the altar right as he was about to start Communion. He says, “For a minute or two there that guy probably thought this pastor will try anything to boost the worship attendance! Pizza for Holy Communion! Let’s party, everybody!” In today’s sermon from John 6:51-58, Martin reminds us that, just like that pizza delivery, “the whole story of Jesus is one about delivery….Jesus comes to deliver God’s life all the way inside of us… When we eat of Jesus, we get everything God offers.”
ReligionNews-Topic

Trust in God's timing

“You don’t have to swing hard to hit a home run. If you got the timing, it’ll go,” said Yogi Berra. In life, everyone wants to hit home runs. It’s the lack of timing that causes so many strike outs. Mark Twain once wrote, “I was seldom able to see...
Religionbuckykennedyministries.org

Serving God

“I am your servant; give me discernment that I may understand your statutes.” Psalm 119:125 (NIV) Are you serving God or are you expecting God to serve you? Before giving a quick answer, let’s take a moment to consider what it really means to serve God. It’s not simply doing good things in the name of the Lord, but putting His purposes above our own. Viewing God as our Master changes our expectations of Him, and pledging our lives to His service changes how we view ourselves. The psalmist shows us how to live with a servant’s perspective.
Religionicr.org

God Our Savior

“But after that the kindness and love of God our Saviour toward man appeared.” (Titus 3:4) Six times in the pastoral epistles Paul refers to God (evidently meaning the Father) as our Savior (1 Timothy 1:1; 2:3; 4:10; Titus 1:3; 2:10; 3:4). Usually, however, he and the other New Testament writers identify Jesus Christ as our Savior. “But grow in grace, and in the knowledge of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ” (2 Peter 3:18, for example). In the same fashion, Paul relates that his commission to preach the gospel came from “God our Saviour” (Titus 1:3), while elsewhere he says his commission came “by the revelation of Jesus Christ” (Galatians 1:12).

Comments / 2

Community Policy